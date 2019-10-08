Conde Nast, Cup team Stars+Stripes strike documentary deal

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Conde Nast Entertainment announced a development deal with Stars+Stripes USA on Tuesday for an unscripted show that will follow the coed, all-American sailing team in its America's Cup campaign.

The documentary series will explore the boat design and building process, crew selection and the challenges the syndicate has faced.

CNE produced ''Fastest Car'' and the Emmy-nominated ''Last Chance U,'' both of which were in the top 10 most binge-watched Netflix series of 2018.

''We are really excited about this opportunity to give the masses an inside look at our sport, what it takes to build a campaign of this scale and what goes on behind the scenes,'' Stars+Stripes co-founder and CEO Mike Buckley said in a text to The Associated Press.

Buckley said the team hopes to launch its new AC75 boat by early next year and has a core sailing team in place. Co-founder and helmsman Taylor Canfield is training on a simulator and competed in SailGP's inaugural season.