Condé Nast Halts All Publishing Operations in Russia

Condé Nast is suspending all of its publications in Russia, including Vogue, GQ, Tatler, Glamour and Architectural Digest. The move adds to a larger pause in the country as its invasion of Ukraine continues.

As reported by Vogue Business, an internal message from CEO Roger Lynch read: "We continue to be shocked and horrified by the senseless violence and tragic humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. With journalists and editorial teams around the world, it is paramount that we are able to produce our content without risk to our staff’s security and safety." Lynch further added that the suspension is due to "new censorship laws" in Russia. In another memo, the company also shared that it would donate to humanitarian organizations in Ukraine and would match all employee donations to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Ukraine Emergency Fund to help those in need.

Condé Nast isn't the first publishing company to halt its operations in the country. The group joins news platforms like Bloomberg, Reuters and BBC.

