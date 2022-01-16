Concussion knocks 49ers' Pro Bowl pass rusher Nick Bosa out of playoff game vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers ruled pass rusher Nick Bosa out of Sunday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.

Bosa suffered the injury during a collision before halftime and went to a sideline medical tent for evaluation. He didn't join his teammates on the sideline after halftime, and the 49ers ruled him out with a concussion during the third quarter.

Bosa collided head-first with the body of teammate D.J. Jones as defenders descended on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from opposite sides of the field in the final minutes of the second quarter.

Nick Bosa down after this play pic.twitter.com/l6FqA8Oskj — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) January 16, 2022

Bosa remained on his back after falling to the turf before eventually walking to the tent and the locker room. His status moving forward wasn't immediately clear. He'll have to clear the NFL's concussion protocol to participate an any football activities moving forward.

Bosa, 24, was named to his second Pro Bowl in three NFL seasons for his 2021 campaign. The 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year led the 49ers with 15.5 sacks this season. He recorded three tackles and a half sack of Prescott before leaving Sunday's game.