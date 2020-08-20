Concurrent Technologies Plc's (LON:CNC) Price In Tune With Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.6x Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Concurrent Technologies certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Concurrent Technologies

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Concurrent Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 35% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 41% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to decline by 5.8% over the next year, which puts the company's recent medium-term positive growth rates in a good light for now.

In light of this, it's understandable that Concurrent Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the bourse. However, its current earnings trajectory will be very difficult to maintain against the headwinds other companies are facing at the moment.

The Bottom Line On Concurrent Technologies' P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Concurrent Technologies maintains its high P/E on the strength of its recentthree-year growth beating forecasts for a struggling market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident earnings aren't under threat. Our only concern is whether its earnings trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough market conditions. Although, if the company's relative performance doesn't change it will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Concurrent Technologies that you need to be mindful of.

