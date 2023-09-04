Concrete school closures latest: Rishi Sunak 'halved school rebuilding programme'

Marquees and outdoor toilets outside St Francis Catholic Primary School in Ascot, Berkshire which may possibly be used by school children - Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

Rishi Sunak was responsible for halving the number of schools to receive funding for a Government rebuilding programme when he was Chancellor, according to a former education mandarin.

Jonathan Slater, who served as permanent secretary at the Department of Education for four years until August 2020, said he was “absolutely amazed” the Treasury did not include more schools to be refurbished in a spending review completed after he left his position.

Speaking to the Today programme, Mr Slater said he was confident a request to increase funding so that 200 schools would be granted, up from 100, after presenting data showing a “critical risk to life” if the programme was not properly funded.

But in February 2021, the Government instead announced just 50 schools would be the first to benefit from its new 10-year rebuilding programme.

“I actually did think this time we would be able to increase funding for the rebuilding programme. The spending review was completed the year after I left the department and I was absolutely amazed to see the decision made by the Government was to halve the school rebuilding programme down from 100 a year to 50 a year.

“We knew what was needed. We knew a proper school building programme was going to be required otherwise these sorts of panics would take place and now they have.”

Follow for the latest updates.

09:59 AM BST

Watch: What is Raac? And why are there concerns?

09:43 AM BST

Parent - 'It was a headache for us and the children'

A parent of two primary school children has described the school’s closure as a “bit of a headache” but added “now we are used to it.”

Pupils at Mayflower Primary School in Leicester are being bussed to an alternative site, due to the school being partially closed amid concerns over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

The school originally shut entirely on April 24 and students were taught across various sites for the remainder of the academic year as further assessments of the school buildings continued.

Story continues

Amreen Sheikh, who has a seven-year-old and a nine-year-old at the school, said: “It was a bit of a headache before, for us and for the children. We were struggling because everything was new, the kids were used to being in school. Now we are used to it.

“The kids are fine now but before they found it difficult because they used to get travel sick. The staff have been good, the teachers always help us and look after the children.

“I think this whole year could be the same, but I’m not worried.”

09:41 AM BST

Parent - 'It was a headache for us and the children'

A parent of two primary school children has described the school’s closure as a “bit of a headache” but added “now we are used to it.”

Pupils at Mayflower Primary School in Leicester are being bussed to an alternative site, due to the school being partially closed amid concerns over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

The school originally shut entirely on April 24 and students were taught across various sites for the remainder of the academic year as further assessments of the school buildings continued.

Amreen Sheikh, who has a seven-year-old and a nine-year-old at the school, said: “It was a bit of a headache before, for us and for the children. We were struggling because everything was new, the kids were used to being in school. Now we are used to it.

“The kids are fine now but before they found it difficult because they used to get travel sick. The staff have been good, the teachers always help us and look after the children.

“I think this whole year could be the same, but I’m not worried.”

09:06 AM BST

Headteacher - 'My office may have to be classroom'

One headteacher has told how his office may have to be converted into a makeshift classroom to ensure pupils come in to school in wake of the concrete crisis.

Peter Smith, head teacher at Farlingaye High School in Suffolk, said his school is one of those facing possible closure over fears of crumbling concrete.

Mr Smith said it was vital pupils remain in schools even if that meant learning in areas other than classrooms.

Speaking to the Today programme, he said: “We’re going to have to be creative. We’re going to have to find classroom spaces on the site that perhaps aren’t. My office, the canteen the dance studio, those things will have to become teaching spaces while we figure this out.”

08:47 AM BST

Gillian Keegan - 'We will publish list of schools affected by concrete crisis'

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has vowed to publish a list of the schools affected by the concrete crisis this week.

Asked whether it is possible that parents will send their children to a school without knowing it is on the list, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Well, we’re hoping that’s not the case, because we’ve spoken via the caseworker with each one of the schools and we’ve given them the template (letter to inform parents) and we’re just going to double-check that.

“We will publish the list, but I do want to double-check that the school has had the opportunity - because not all the schools are back yet - to tell all parents.”

Pressed further, she said: “We’ll publish it this week.”

08:44 AM BST

Labour urges Government to publish list of schools affected by concrete crisis

The Government must publish a list of buildings affected by the concrete crisis, shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said, as Labour plans to force a vote to compel its publication this week.

“Today parents, children, staff up and down the country, will be wondering whether it’s their school building that’s at risk, whether their school building is safe for children to learn in,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Asked whether a Labour government would spend money to rebuild schools, Ms Debbonaire said: “We have no idea how much this is going to cost, so we’d start by publishing the list and the Government should do that today. That will allow us to try and estimate how much it’s going to cost.

“But the second thing, I find it unbelievable that the Government, having waited so long to come clean with parents today, will not do everything possible to fix the problem.

“If they’re really serious about government and for a plan for this country, for our children, they will be doing everything they can to get this problem sorted now, not leave it for another government.”

Labour shadow ministers have been working on how to repair crumbling public services for months, she added.

08:43 AM BST

Gillian Keegan - 104 schools need full or partial closure

There are 104 schools previously classed as non-critical where emergency procedures for structure issues are now in place, Gillian Keegan said.

The Education Secretary told BBC Breakfast: “There’s 104 that are not mitigated that are being mitigated right now. So that’s how many are affected.”

Their status changed to critical after an incident in August where a panel fell from a roof that had previously been assessed as non-critical, she said.

She said 52 that had already been classed as critical were already “done”. Potentially hundreds of surveys still need to be done, Ms Keegan said.

“The vast majority of surveys that we do, they come back without Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete), but where we find it we will then treat everyone as critical and we will either prop them up or put temporary accommodation into place and then we will refurbish or rebuild them if they require that.”

08:41 AM BST

Gillian Keegan - Portable cabins on standby

Three portable cabin companies are ready to provide temporary accommodation for schools affected by crumbling concrete, Ms Keegan told the BBC.

She told BBC Breakfast: “We’ve now increased to eight surveying companies. We have a national propping company who’s all prepared to go in and prop.

“And we have contracted with three Portakabin or temporary accommodation companies who have on stock the Portakabins available.

“So normally we wouldn’t do this, the responsible bodies would do it, but to make it much more efficient we’ve centrally taken that on board so that we can a) pay for it and b) make sure that it’s very quickly available.”

08:39 AM BST

Gillian Keegan - 'Schools closed because I wasn't willing to take risk'

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has toured the broadcast studios on Monday ahead of an expected statement in the Commons later on Monday.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Keegan said she chose to take a “very cautious approach” and close schools just days before the new term after instances over the summer where crumbling concrete had “failed” in settings previously classified as non-critical.

“What happened over the summer is we had three cases - not in schools, some in schools, some not in schools - and I sent structural engineers out to see them, somewhere in commercial settings, and some in different jurisdictions.

“And when they went out to see them, they thought there’d been a failure, but it was in a non-critical setting. So that was new evidence and new information...

“So I decided to take a very cautious approach. And I knew it was going to be difficult because, you know, obviously, for parents, for teachers, this coming so late in August, but that’s when we got the evidence that a panel had failed in a roof that had previously been classified as non-critical.”

She added: “I wasn’t willing to take the risk. It was just one panel, but it was in a roof that had been assessed as non-critical.”

08:35 AM BST

Ex-DofE official - Rishi Sunak halved school rebuilding programme

Rishi Sunak was responsible for halving the number of schools to receive funding for a Government rebuilding programme when he was Chancellor, according to a former education mandarin.

Jonathan Slater, who served as permanent secretary at the Department of Education for four years until August 2020, said he was “absolutely amazed” the Treasury did not include more schools to be refurbished in a spending review completed after he left his position.

Speaking to the Today programme, Mr Slater said he was confident a request to increase funding so that 200 schools would be rebuilt, up from 100, after presenting data showing a “critical risk to life” if the programme was not properly funded.

But in February 2021, the Government instead announced just 50 schools would be the first to benefit from its new 10-year rebuilding programme.

“I actually did think this time we would be able to increase funding for the rebuilding programme. The spending review was completed the year after I left the department and I was absolutely amazed to see the decision made by the Government was to halve the school rebuilding programme down from 100 a year to 50 a year.”

08:34 AM BST

Good morning

The Telegraph will provide live updates on concerns at schools over aerated concrete as the Government comes under pressure to spell out their plans to make schools safe with pupils set to start the new term.

Children’s summer holidays are coming to an end and Parliament is returning from recess against a backdrop of uncertainty about how long disruption will last as any risks are mitigated.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt moved to reassure parents the Government would “spend what it takes” to address the problem, but Treasury sources later said money for repairs would come from the Department for Education’s (DfE) existing capital budget.

For all the latest developments follow the blog and visit the Telegraph website.