Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Monday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $76.9 million in the period.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $310 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.53, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

