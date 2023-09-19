Concrete crisis: What is Raac and why is it dangerous?

Schools

Ministers remain under pressure to spell out their plans to make schools safe from aerated concrete after dozens more schools have been found to contain the potentially dangerous material.

The Department for Education on Tuesday added 27 new schools to the list of those with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on their premises, taking the total to 174 schools in England.

Raac is a type of crumbling type of concrete that was widely used in the second half of the 20th century. Experts warn the material is likely widespread throughout the public sector, with private businesses also likely plagued.

Politicians are facing difficult questions about how some buildings that still form part of the nation’s vital infrastructure were erected in the 1960s with roofs designed to last just 30 years.

Furniture being removed from Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy in Leicester, which was ordered to shut - Joseph Walshe / SWNS

In the meantime, estate managers nationwide are now grappling with how to identify, test, repair and replace Raac panels.

The bill will likely be tens of millions of pounds, the disruption to healthcare and education vast and the timeline uncertain.

Nick Gibb, the schools minister, had previously said that the crisis will be resolved “far sooner than Christmas”.

Which schools are closed?

The government has published the full list of schools which have crumbling concrete.

The updated list from the Department for Education shows that a total of 174 education settings in England have Raac present as of September 14.

How will I know if my child’s school is shut?

The DfE is understood to have contacted the schools affected to advise them to fully or partially close.

Local authorities and schools are contacting parents and guardians of children at affected schools.

Why are schools being shut?

Fears that crumbling concrete used in the construction of many school buildings could lead them to collapse prompted the closures.

Mr Gibb told the BBC about the collapse of a beam at an unnamed school over the summer break and said there had been no sign the beam was at risk.

Story continues

He added: “A decision had to be made after ‘a number of instances’ over the summer proved Raac that was previously considered to be safe was, in fact, unsafe.

“What we discovered over the summer was a number of instances, in schools and in non-schools, in England and outside England, where Raac that had been considered to be a low risk actually turned out to be unsafe.”

What is Raac?

Raac, or reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, is a type of concrete widely used in buildings during the second half of the 20th century.

‌It was a common building material in public sector buildings between the 1960s and the 1980s and was a popular choice for walls as well as roofs.

‌The raw materials are cement, blast furnace slag and pulverised fuel ash or silica flour, and these are mixed with water and aluminium powder.

‌This slurry is poured into a mould and the chemical reaction between the aluminium and other reagents creates hydrogen gas. This makes the slush swell in size as the gas is generated.

‌It can grow to five times its original size following the completion of the reaction. These blocks and planks can then be used in buildings.

‌However, the material has air throughout, which poses long-term durability concerns. Air inside the material makes it vulnerable to moisture, which causes its tensile strength to deteriorate, posing a risk of collapse.

The material can appear fine and suddenly catastrophically fail without warning.

How can I know if my building is affected by Raac?

There is no simple or straightforward way of knowing if any given building was built using Raac.

Experts say any flat-roofed building built between the 1960s and 1980s most likely did use Raac panels.

“Much of the public sector, but also some of the private sector which is harder to reach from a government perspective, should be thinking about this,” Prof Chris Goodier, professor in construction engineering and materials at Loughborough University, told The Telegraph.

Any surviving documents of when the building was built will be useful to find out if Raac was in the blueprints. However, many of these documents will have been lost to time or never existed.

“One of the issues is that for a lot of old buildings, certainly from 50, 60, 70 years ago, people might not know precisely the details of what was used for roofing panels,” Prof Leon Black, professor of infrastructure materials at the University of Leeds, told The Telegraph.

“It’s not just that all the Raac panels are potentially failing. They don’t even know if the panels are there or not. Not every building had fully detailed records that they have these days.”

Testing and checking for Raac is also riddled with difficulties with the panels often looking like normal concrete in situ.

Key signs are the 2ft width and chamfered edge between panels, as well as the aerated interior structure which has been compared to an Aero chocolate bar.

The planks are also often hard to get to with ceilings, asbestos and other material hindering access to panels.

“We know that there is a risk but we can’t necessarily say as a blanket statement that everything needs changing right now,” Prof Black said.

“It’s a case of estate managers going around buildings and doing assessments, repeated assessments on numerous panels to see if there is likely to be a problem.”

If Raac is identified on a premises then there are various methods of checking the condition of it and gauging its structural integrity.

One such method is “destructive testing” where a small sample of the concrete is cut out. A common check is a pH test with Phenolphthalein, also known as a universal indicator, which can be used to see what the pH of the concrete is.

When it is made the material is alkaline. Over time, however, CO2 and water seep into the material making acid and this leads to a lower pH level. Alkaline is pink, and if the indicator solution is clear it is a likely indicator the pH has been lowered, suggesting some possible corrosion of the steel rebar. or reinforcing bar.

“You get a clear distinction in colour change whenever the pH drops, showing that your reinforcement is susceptible to corrosion,” Prof Black said.

There are other methods such as what’s known as half-cell potentiometry which involves drilling a small hole into a panel and attaching an electrode to the rebar inside. A current can be created and the nature of this flow of electricity can give insights as to the corrosion status of the metal.

“There’s an awful lot of hand waving going around, however,” Prof Black warned.

“It will tell you whether there’s no risk of corrosion, roughly 50 per cent risk or 90 per cent risk - but it’s not an exact science and it is not a straightforward job. Even if your rebar was corroded, it then depends on the nature of the concrete around it, for example.”

However, if a plank has been found and known to be in poor shape then it is possible to repair and replace them.

Prof Black added: “These materials are lightweight, it’s not like going in and changing a reinforced concrete beam. It is something that can be done. They can be demounted, taken down and replaced.”

The reason this issue has not been addressed before, he believes, is a matter of cost.

“If the money for this comes out of an operating budget and there are demands elsewhere, at what point do schools, hospitals and other public buildings say they actually need additional support?

“Because if they do not have the capital investment and it all comes from the same budget then schools may have to choose between replacing roof panels or getting a classroom assistant.”

What is the Government saying?

Mr Gibb has said he expected affected schools to be made safe or for alternative accommodation to be found quickly, with lessons only likely to be disrupted for a handful of days.

Ms Keegan said that children’s safety was the “absolute priority” and that the “vast majority” of schools would be unaffected.

Who is paying for the schools affected by Raac?

Rishi Sunak also said that there will be “extra money” for schools, but failed to say whether it could come from the Treasury or Department for Education.

“The Chancellor has been crystal clear that schools will be given extra money for these mitigations. It won’t come from their existing school budgets,” the Prime Minister said.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.