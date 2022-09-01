Concord Mills will reopen day after officer shot a theft suspect inside the busy mall

Concord Mills will reopen for business on Thursday, a day after a Concord cop shot a credit card theft suspect inside the popular mall.

“Concord Mills will open for normal operating hours today, 11am-8pm,” the mall said on Twitter Thursday morning.

“This incident frightened a lot of people at the mall,” Concord Police Major Todd McGhee said at a news conference Wednesday.

Mall management and property owner Simon did not respond to repeated requests for comment Wednesday and Thursday.

The shooting at the mall

On Wednesday, two Concord Police officers responded to a 911 call at 12:30 p.m. about a person’s credit cards being stolen by three men in the mall, McGhee said.

The mall was closed and on lockdown at 1 p.m., Concord Police said on Twitter, advising everyone to clear the area. Fifteen minutes later, police said the scene was clear, and “there is no danger to the public.”

Concord Mills mall closed after officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, caused an evacuation and all entrances to the mall to be closed off.

Arriving officers spotted the suspects outside the mall, who fled back inside. One of the three suspects shot at the police, at least once, striking the ground in front of the officers, McGhee said.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was flown to a Charlotte hospital and was in critical condition.

The other two suspects were caught outside the mall and taken into custody, according to police.

Concord police asked the State Bureau of Investigation to take over the case, as is standard when an officer shoots someone.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper stands watch near an entrance to Concord Mills on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Concord police officers shot and injured a suspect, forcing the mall to close.

Mall safety

It’s not the first safety scare at the mall.

In June 2021, a fight between two men led to a shooting in the mall parking lot.

On July 30, 2021, Concord Mills started a teen curfew that requires anyone younger than 18 to be accompanied by an adult after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The new policy was implemented after the mall had closed early twice within a few months because of problems with juveniles: in January 2021 due to juveniles fighting and in November 2020 because of disorderly youths.

Concord Mills mall, off Exit 49 in Concord, opened in 1999. The 1.36 million-square-foot mall has nearly 200 stores.