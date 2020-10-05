What Can We Conclude About PHSC's (LON:PHSC) CEO Pay?

Stephen King is the CEO of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC), and in this article, we analyze the executive's compensation package with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

How Does Total Compensation For Stephen King Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that PHSC plc has a market capitalization of UK£1.8m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£93k for the year to March 2020. That's a slightly lower by 3.4% over the previous year. In particular, the salary of UK£90.8k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below UK£155m, reported a median total CEO compensation of UK£194k. This suggests that Stephen King is paid below the industry median. What's more, Stephen King holds UK£399k worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary UK£91k UK£90k 98% Other UK£2.3k UK£6.4k 2% Total Compensation UK£93k UK£96k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 74% of total compensation represents salary and 26% is other remuneration. Investors will find it interesting that PHSC pays the bulk of its rewards through a traditional salary, instead of non-salary benefits. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

PHSC plc's Growth

PHSC plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 97% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 15% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has PHSC plc Been A Good Investment?

PHSC plc has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 33% over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

To Conclude...

PHSC pays its CEO a majority of compensation through a salary. As we touched on above, PHSC plc is currently paying its CEO below the median pay for CEOs of companies belonging to the same industry and with similar market capitalizations. At the same time, EPS growth has been exceptional over the past three years. Shareholder returns, in comparison, have not been as impressive. We would wish for better returns (whether dividends or capital gains) but we do admire the solidEPS growth on show here. As a result of these considerations, CEO compensation seems quite appropriate.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for PHSC you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

