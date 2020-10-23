What Can We Conclude About Matson's (NYSE:MATX) CEO Pay?

This article will reflect on the compensation paid to Matt Cox who has served as CEO of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) since 2012. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

How Does Total Compensation For Matt Cox Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Matson, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$4.5m for the year to December 2019. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$813k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$1.0b and US$3.2b had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.2m. This suggests that Matt Cox is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Matt Cox also holds US$10m worth of Matson stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary US$813k US$789k 18% Other US$3.7m US$3.8m 82% Total Compensation US$4.5m US$4.6m 100%

On an industry level, around 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Matson allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Matson, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Matson, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 5.1% per year. It saw its revenue drop 4.2% over the last year.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Matson, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 101%, over three years, would leave most Matson, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

As we noted earlier, Matson pays its CEO higher than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. Still, shareholder returns for the company are very impressive for the last three years. That's why we were hoping EPS growth would match this growth, but sadly that is not the case. All things considered, we don't think there's a reason to criticize CEO compensation, though we hope Matson will post healthier EPS growth moving forward.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Matson that investors should look into moving forward.

