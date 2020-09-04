What Can We Conclude About IXICO's (LON:IXI) CEO Pay?

This article will reflect on the compensation paid to Giulio Cerroni who has served as CEO of IXICO plc (LON:IXI) since 2017. This analysis will also assess whether IXICO pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.
View our latest analysis for IXICO
How Does Total Compensation For Giulio Cerroni Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?
At the time of writing, our data shows that IXICO plc has a market capitalization of UK£38m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£546k for the year to September 2019. That's a notable increase of 41% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at UK£216k.
On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below UK£150m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was UK£151k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that IXICO plc pays Giulio Cerroni north of the industry median. What's more, Giulio Cerroni holds UK£88k worth of shares in the company in their own name.
|Component
|2019
|2018
|Proportion (2019)
|Salary
|UK£216k
|UK£211k
|40%
|Other
|UK£330k
|UK£176k
|60%
|Total Compensation
|UK£546k
|UK£386k
|100%
Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 49% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 51% of the pie. IXICO pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.
A Look at IXICO plc's Growth Numbers
Over the past three years, IXICO plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 104% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 45% over the last year.
This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.
Has IXICO plc Been A Good Investment?
Most shareholders would probably be pleased with IXICO plc for providing a total return of 133% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.
In Summary...
As we noted earlier, IXICO pays its CEO higher than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. But EPS growth and shareholder returns have been top-notch for the past three years. So, in acknowledgment of the overall excellent performance, we believe CEO compensation is appropriate. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top. We wouldn't be wrong in saying that shareholders feel that Giulio's performance creates value for the company.
We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 3 warning signs for IXICO (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.
Switching gears from IXICO, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.