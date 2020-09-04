What Can We Conclude About IXICO's (LON:IXI) CEO Pay?

This article will reflect on the compensation paid to Giulio Cerroni who has served as CEO of IXICO plc (LON:IXI) since 2017. This analysis will also assess whether IXICO pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

How Does Total Compensation For Giulio Cerroni Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that IXICO plc has a market capitalization of UK£38m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£546k for the year to September 2019. That's a notable increase of 41% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at UK£216k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below UK£150m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was UK£151k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that IXICO plc pays Giulio Cerroni north of the industry median. What's more, Giulio Cerroni holds UK£88k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary UK£216k UK£211k 40% Other UK£330k UK£176k 60% Total Compensation UK£546k UK£386k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 49% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 51% of the pie. IXICO pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at IXICO plc's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, IXICO plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 104% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 45% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has IXICO plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with IXICO plc for providing a total return of 133% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

As we noted earlier, IXICO pays its CEO higher than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. But EPS growth and shareholder returns have been top-notch for the past three years. So, in acknowledgment of the overall excellent performance, we believe CEO compensation is appropriate. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top. We wouldn't be wrong in saying that shareholders feel that Giulio's performance creates value for the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 3 warning signs for IXICO (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

