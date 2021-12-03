Concerns raised by salmon group over discoveries of farmed fish in East Coast rivers

HALIFAX — A conservation group is raising alarm bells about the repeated discovery of farmed salmon in East Coast rivers, citing research suggesting cross breeding can damage the wild stocks' long-term health.

In a release today, the Atlantic Salmon Federation says two Atlantic salmon originally from aquaculture sites were among seven adult fish collected on Nova Scotia’s Gaspereau River this year by the federal Fisheries Department.

The federation says it is the second year in a row and the third time since 2017 that escapees have been removed from the Gaspereau River.

The salmon federation says when domesticated salmon breed with wild fish, their offspring are less fit, contributing to population decline.

It adds that this year, four aquaculture salmon were captured at a dam on the Union River in Maine and that federation scientists discovered three aquaculture salmon trying to enter the Magaguadavic River in New Brunswick.

The fish captured in Nova Scotia were being collected for a Fisheries Department hatchery, where populations of endangered Bay of Fundy Atlantic salmon are maintained.

