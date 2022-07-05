Concerns raised after loons’ nest flooded in Lakefield

LAKEFIELD — Concerns about the impact of Parks Canada operations on waterfowl and other wildlife along the Trent-Severn Waterway are being voiced after rising water levels flooded a loons’ nest in Lakefield last week.

On the morning of June 23, Gerry Atkinson and a group of fellow bird watchers and nature enthusiasts were photographing a pair of loons — nesting on a small island in Sawer Creek next to the Otonabee River — from a bike path in Lakefield.

It was a special day for the birdwatchers, who have been photographing the two loons for seven years.

After years of unsuccessful attempts, the female loon had successfully laid an egg, which, Atkinson and onlookers estimated, was just hours away from hatching when tragedy struck.

After observing a drastic drop in water levels that morning, the water rose at an “alarming” rate just as Atkinson was leaving the area at 1 p.m. She was planning on returning to watch the hatching — what would have been the culmination of the loons’ years-long effort.

That’s when Atkinson received a phone call.

“My friend called and said, ‘don’t go.’ The nest had been flooded and washed away,” Atkinson said. “The locks opened up and the nest was flooded.”

Pointing to the waterway’s lock system as the cause behind the fluctuating water levels and the nest’s subsequent flooding, Atkinson is calling for more sensitivity and accountability from Parks Canada to ensure operations aren’t putting wildlife at risk.

In an email to The Examiner, Parks Canada spokesperson Karen Feeley said the federal agency regularly conducts operations at one or more of the many dams on the Otonabee River between Peterborough and Lakefield that result in fluctuating water levels, adding that the “impact of operations on wildlife habitat and the loss of any waterfowl nest is unfortunate.”

The Trent-Severn Waterway fully reopened on Friday, after 2 1/2 weeks of dam adjustments and water management due to high water levels triggered by significant amounts of precipitation this month — the equivalent of 100 to 200 per cent more than what’s expected at this time of the year.

Noting that she’s observed Parks Canada employees checking for turtle nests in the same area, Atkinson questions why similar measures can’t be taken on waterways to ensure birds’ nests aren’t threatened or put at risk by Parks Canada operations.

But Parks Canada says tracking individual loon or waterfowl nests is “not possible” due to the large size of the waterway, which is 386 kilometres in length.

“The Trent-Severn Waterway does strive to keep levels steady during the nesting period of many waterfowl, however the one factor that cannot be predicted is weather,” said Feeley, adding major rainstorms can turn gentle creeks into “raging rivers.”

Feeley continued: “Dam adjustments to rebalance water levels and flows may cause lakes to rise or drop — sometimes dramatically — while moving toward targets. Dam controlled water level adjustments also depend upon conditions across the entire waterway so water level adjustments in one body of water impact the next, and so on.”

Operations across more than 130 water control structures on the Trent-Severn Waterway have been undertaken to mitigate flooding and protect the public from high levels and fast flows, according to Feeley.

To safeguard wildlife and shield nests from future flooding, Atkinson suggests mirroring preventive measures from other jurisdictions.

“If this is unavoidable, then maybe what we could do is start to take a page out of the Rideau Canal’s book by building floating loon platforms. They are saving loons there from water fluctuations. Can we take this opportunity now to open the dialogue with Parks Canada and start to look at doing something like this?”

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

