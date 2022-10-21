Concerns over online votes for Tory leader as ‘Margaret Thatcher’ registers as party member

downing street

Concerns have been raised over the safety of the online vote to pick the next Tory leader after a pet tortoise and Margaret Thatcher were registered as party members.

Conservative bosses have insisted the web ballot will be “secure” even though it had to be ditched for the last contest because of fears the system was open to hacking.

It comes amid warnings from experts that hostile states like Russia could attempt to hijack the poll and influence who becomes the next Prime Minister.

Moscow has previously been accused of attempting to interfere in key elections including the US presidential race and the Brexit referendum, both in 2016.

If the battle to replace Liz Truss goes down to a final two the vote is expected to open on Monday evening and will be live for four days, closing at 11am on Friday.

Over the summer the online publication Tortoise managed to register four fake Tory members to demonstrate how the leadership contest is open to potential abuse.

In August the website signed up Margaret Roberts, the maiden name of Lady Thatcher, a pet tortoise called Archie, and two foreign nationals.

It said the party accepted its payments of £25 for each registration, and the fictional new recruits were issued membership numbers and invited to hustings.

Margaret Thatcher - Bettmann

A Tory source told The Telegraph that all four fake applications were subsequently rejected and “they didn’t get any vote in the leadership contest.”

James Harding, the editor of Tortoise, said the incident had nonetheless raised serious questions about the safety of the vote.

He criticised the secrecy surrounding the ballot, with the Conservatives refusing to give any real details about their membership or the security arrangements.

“I think that it’s reasonable if you live in a democracy to try and know who’s voting the prime minister into power,” he told the BBC.

“If you want to have confidence in your democracy you have to have some understanding of how the election works and that someone is supervising it.

“We could find ourselves in a position where we go to another membership contest and the membership is doing that online and how do we know that’s secure?”

Experts have warned the ballot could be wide open to interference from foreign powers including Russia who might attempt to influence the result.

Tortoise editor and co-founder James Harding appeared on @BBCr4today this morning explaining further our judicial review on how the Conservative party elects its leader.



Listen here: https://t.co/E6pHKveGAg pic.twitter.com/VjNcs2A1rW — Tortoise (@tortoise) October 21, 2022

Sir Mark Lyall Grant, a former national security adviser, said he “would be concerned about the integrity of an online vote for the Conservative Party leadership”.

“There are certainly hostile powers who would have an interest in affecting the outcome,” he told the i newspaper.

Peter Ryan, a professor of applied security at Luxembourg University, said rules that allow Tory members living abroad to vote could be exploited by “KGB stooges”.

“We don't know that much about the electorate that is putting in place the leader of a G7 country,” he said.

“For all we know, the KGB could have signed up a significant number of stooges. The margin last time was low - it would not take much to swing it.”

Simon Mullis, the chief technology officer at software firm Venari Security, said the quickfire nature of the leadership contest presented “a very significant challenge”.

“It’s hard to see how the government will demonstrate the capacity and skillset needed to implement this securely,” he said of the online vote.

There are 172,000 Conservative Party members, although the party provides no further details such as their ages, gender, ethnicity or where they live.

Sir Jake Berry, the Tory chairman, insisted on Thursday “we are satisfied that the online voting system will be secure”.

The National Cyber Security Centre added it would “work closely with all Parliamentary political parties, local authorities and MPs to provide cyber security guidance and support”.