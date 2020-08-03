'Concerned about PM Modi's Health': Uma Bharti to Skip Ram Temple Foundation Ceremony Due to Covid-19 Crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti has appealed the senior officials of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas of Ayodhya and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to remove her name from the list of invitees for the foundation ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Taking to Twitter, Bharti said that she is concerned about the health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others who will be attending the mega event at Ayodhya, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The BJP leader further said that she is also concerned after hearing that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other party leaders have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Bharti, who was a former Union Minister, has said that she will leave for Ayodhya from Bhopal today. "...there is a possibility that I might come in contact with an infected person. In such a situation, I have decided to maintain a distance from Prime Minister Modi and other attendees. I will offer prayers to Ram Lalla once the event is over," she tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Ayodhya at around 11 a.m. on August 5 and he is likely to stay there for around three hours.

Modi will first offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and then visit the pre-fabricated temple at Manas Bhawan where the idol of Lord Ram is presently kept.

He will then proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi for the 'bhumi pujan'.

A small stage is being set up at the event venue from where the Prime Minister will address the saints.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will also share the stage with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been beefed up in Ayodhya as Prime Minister Modi will be attending the foundation ceremony. The local administration have been asked to implement strict coronavirus safety protocols. It is to be noted that a priest and 16 police officers on duty in Ayodhya had tested positive for the coronavirus recently.