Concerned about pedestrian fatalities, Montreal moves to make more streets 1-way

A seven-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run in Montreal's Centre-Sud borough in December, prompting demands for better road safety measures. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The city of Montreal is moving to establish more road safety measures, like one-way streets, following a streak of pedestrian deaths in the city over the last few months.

According to preliminary numbers from the Montreal police, there were 20 pedestrian fatalities in the city in 2022. Another 70 people were seriously injured.

In early December, seven-year-old Mariia Lehenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee, was hit on her way to school in the Centre-Sud neighbourhood, just east of downtown.

Protesters demanded better road safety measures following the incidents.

"The reasons are clear, there are too many cars that are too big and move too fast," said Mayor Valérie Plante at a news conference Friday in the neighbourhood where Lehenkovska was struck.

"When we decide to make one-ways, the idea is to limit the use of roads by cars and to not use residential streets as shortcuts."

Fullum Street will be one-way between Ontario and Sherbrooke streets, while Parthenais Street will be one-way between de Rouen and Sherbrooke streets. De Rouen Street will be converted into a one-way street between Fullum and D'Iberville Streets.

Ville de Montréal

"We want to prioritize safety over fluidity … for our schoolchildren, kids who are in CPEs and seniors, who sadly are overrepresented in collision statistics," said Sophie Mauzerolle, a city councillor for Ville-Marie and the member of Montreal's executive committee in charge of mobility and transportation.

In December, the city announced that stop signs in the Centre-Sud borough would be enlarged, a stretch of road near the Parthenais and de Rouen intersection would be narrowed to curb speeding and police patrols would increase.

But Plante said today it's "just not viable" to "have police officers on every street corner."

More measures, like adding speed bumps, securing alleys and extending sidewalks are set to be announced in the coming months, said Plante.

An angry resident who believes the city's announced measures don't go far enough interrupted the news conference.

Story continues

"People are dying and you're talking about one-ways? You were elected on a pro-environment platform," he shouted at the mayor.

Plante did not address the man but told the journalists present she understands the frustration some residents are feeling and that her "message has always been how we can better share our streets."

She said she encourages people to keep up the pressure on their borough councils to get even more safety measures implemented.

Outremont Mayor Laurent Desbois said motions to reduce the speed limit on Lajoie Street to 20 kilometres per hour and a pilot project creating a dead end on Bloomfield Street were adopted in November.