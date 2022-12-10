Concern as US media hit with wave of layoffs amid rise of disinformation

Lauren Aratani
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

A wave of layoffs have hit the beleaguered American media industry as several major companies, including CNN, BuzzFeed and Gannett, have laid off hundreds of workers in recent weeks citing economic volatility and uncertainty.

The job losses are the first major slate of cuts since the beginning of the pandemic, when a handful of companies laid off workers over the unpredictability of Covid’s impact on the economy. As the economy rebounded with the introduction of the Covid vaccine in 2021, the news industry saw the lowest number of layoffs in years.

Related: Layoffs, low ratings and a lurch closer to the right: is CNN in crisis?

But this year, after inflation rose to historic highs and the Federal Reserve hawkishly raised interest rates to temper it, many media companies have started conducting layoffs, triggering fresh worries over the health of the US media at a time of democratic crisis and the rise of disinformation.

In recent weeks, multiple media execs have pointed to uncertainty in the economy as the impetus for restructuring.

CNN’s chief executive, Chris Licht, in October hinted that layoffs were to come, saying that there were “widespread concerns over the global economic outlook” affecting long-term planning. CNN on 30 November started laying off hundreds of workers in several areas of the company.

Though it is unclear exactly how many employees have been laid off, some high-profile staffers such as the political reporter Chris Cillizza and on-air host Robin Meade were cut. Part-time analysts like journalists Susan Glasser and Jonathan Martin, who offer commentary on the network’s shows, were also removed from the roster, with CNN saying that it is “shifting our approach to paid contributors”.

In a memo to staff, Licht said that the layoffs “are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure”.

This is the second round of layoffs the company conducted this year after it shelved its $100m streaming platform CNN+ just three weeks after its debut, affecting 350 employees.

BuzzFeed staffers heard similar sentiments from their CEO, Jonah Peretti, when the company announced it would let go 12% of its workforce – about 180 staffers – on 6 December. The announcement caused the company’s stock to hit an all-time low at $1.06 a share.

Related: Will the news boom prevent more media outlets going bust?

“In order for BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend well into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to serve our audience best and readjust our cost structure,” Peretti said in a memo to employees.

BuzzFeed has struggled in the year after its December 2021 stock market debut. In the week after trading, shares fell 40%. Investors pushed Peretti to shutter BuzzFeed News altogether, and though the company kept its news division, several top editors still left the company.

In an SEC filing, the company said the company is undergoing an “ongoing audience shift to short-term, vertical video, which is still developing from a monetization standpoint”, alluding to the popularity of TikTok video content.

Gannett, the country’s largest newspaper publisher that owns USA Today and several major local papers, laid off 200 employees at the beginning of the month.

“While incredibly difficult, implementing these efficiencies and responding decisively to the ongoing macroeconomic volatility will continue to propel Gannett’s future,” a Gannett spokesperson told the Poynter Institute.

Other companies that have laid off employees include Outside Inc, video news startup The Recount, the Washington Post – which cut the entire staff of its Sunday magazine – and Protocol, a tech-focused publication. NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News and MSNBC, and Disney, which owns ABC News, have both suggested company-wide layoffs will be coming in the near future.

Related: ‘Extra level of power’: billionaires who have bought up the media

While the media industry has experienced waves of layoffs over the last decade, with newsroom employment falling 26% since 2008, the tech industry has largely been seen as an endless flow of cash and opportunity. But the last several months have seen thousands of employees laid off by Meta, Amazon and Snap as the companies try to cut down on costs, including in marketing.

Morning Brew, a business newsletter, said it will cut 14% of its staff, about 60 employees. The company’s CEO, Austin Rief, said in a memo to staff that “there is a lot of fear and uncertainty among companies around the world.

“The first budgets cut are often those in marketing, and we’re seeing many of the largest ad-based businesses – such as Alphabet, Meta and Snap – see cuts in their revenues. Morning Brew is not immune to the movements of the ad market.”

Nancy Dubuc, CEO of Vice Media, said in mid-November the company was cutting costs by 15% and will be “identifying areas that are no longer a core part of our creative and business mission”. The company had already laid off about a dozen employees in early November as part of consolidation efforts.

“We’re not immune to the commercial pressures of the current economy including ongoing cutbacks by brands and advertisers,” Dubuc said in a memo to staff.

Even while some companies are experiencing layoffs, the labor market as a whole is still tight: the US added 263,000 jobs in November and had an unemployment rate of 3.7%.

While that will probably change as the country heads into the winter, signs of resiliency still remain, even in the media industry. The New York Times, for example, announced in November that the company added 180,000 new digital subscribers and increased its profit forecast. In turn, employees of the newspaper’s 1.400-member union held a walkout on Thursday after the paper refused to negotiate, among other things, pay increases.

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin embraces beefy race schedule

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin relishes a heavy workload. The 32-year-old speedskater from Ottawa will compete in six races in three days by the time the World Cup concludes Sunday in Calgary. Blondin was a third of Canada's women's pursuit team that won Olympic gold in February. She claimed individual silver in the women's mass start and also raced the 3,000 and 1,500 in Beijing. In a sport where skaters often specialize in sprints, middle distance or endurance, an all-rounder is rare. "It keeps me m

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back displayed that in a 19-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday, shoving Falcons safety Richie Grant into the turf with his right arm during a first-quarter run that showed why head coach Mike Tomlin remains committed to Harris after a sluggish start. While regularly f

  • Hockey Eastern Ontario saw 3rd most discrimination calls in Canada, report says

    A Hockey Canada report released last week showed 512 penalties for discrimination were called by officials across the country in 2021-22, and 71 of them were from the Hockey Eastern Ontario — the third most of any association in Canada. The report, which was released late last week, details the application of a new rule Hockey Canada introduced in August 2021 meant to address maltreatment. A penalty call for discrimination in minor hockey, women's hockey and senior men's hockey has resulted in a

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • London's young female soccer players thrilled for Canada's pro women's league

    Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc

  • Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard thro

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Islanders win 6-4, hand Devils 2nd regulation loss

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuch had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games. Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored, and Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov each had two assists as New York improved to 8-2-0 in their last 10 trips to Prudential Center. Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Nico

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re