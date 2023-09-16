Concern that over 100,000 children started school unvaccinated as disease begins to spread

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the measles virus (MeV). It typically causes an itchy rash and fever. It mainly affects children - CDC

More than 100,000 children have started school unvaccinated for measles, it has emerged after councils issued warnings that those without jabs could end up in 21-day self-isolation.

Health officials are urging those who have not had their MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) jab to come forward amid concern that the disease is spreading.

Parents in London and surrounding counties have been told in letters from councils that if a pupil is infected, classmates who have not had both doses could be sent home and asked to self-isolate for three weeks.

It follows modelling from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) which suggested that up to 160,000 cases of measles could occur in London alone, without action to boost uptake of jabs.

NHS England said the latest figures show 102,000 children aged four and five started school last week without being fully vaccinated - including 32,000 in the capital.

Slow uptake

In the capital, just 75 per cent of children have had both jabs by the age of five, against a figure of 85 per cent across the country. The World Health Organisation recommends uptake of 95 per cent to provide herd immunity and prevent outbreaks.

A leading GP advising London’s vaccination programme said a child with measles could infect 9 in 10 unvaccinated children before they show symptoms.

Health officials are concerned about rising cases of the disease, which in some cases can prove fatal.

They warned that one in five children who get measles will require a hospital visit, while 1 in 15 is likely to suffer complications such as meningitis and sepsis.

In the worst cases, the disease can cause acute encephalitis, leading to brain damage, as well as respiratory complications, both of which can be deadly.

Figures from the UKHSA show there were 128 cases of measles in the first half of this year, compared to 54 cases in the whole of 2022, with 66 per cent of the cases detected in London.

Cases on the rise in London

Councils have issued the letters following modeling drawn up by UKHSA, which suggests that without an improvement in vaccine uptake, London could see between 40,000 and 160,000 cases of measles, with hospitalisation rates of between 20 and 40 per cent.

Story continues

In such a scenario, the largest number of infections would be likely among those aged 18 to 24 - the generation which missed jabs following the Wakefield scandal, the risk assessment suggests. The next most affected group is children below the age of four - those who missed vaccines during the pandemic amid school closures, the diversion of vaccinators to administer covid jabs and increased “anti-vaxx” sentiment.

Dr. Oge Ilozue, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor, NHS London Vaccination Programme said: “Measles can start with cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing, and a cough, with a rash not showing until they have been infectious for up to four days. In a classroom, it may not be easy to spot that they have the measles infection at first, and before they have a rash, they could have infected nine out of ten of their unvaccinated classmates.”

Several councils said they had sent the letters to parents in all schools in their area based on national guidance from UKHSA.

But UKHSA said their advice - issued by the predecessor body Public Health England - suggests that head teachers may wish to consider “excluding” unvaccinated pupils who have been exposed to cases of measles but does not go as far as telling them to self-isolate.