Concern grows for Olympian's 13-year-old cousin who went missing a week ago

Lyla-Jane Lake was last seen at around 10pm on December 21 in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke - Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

The family of the missing 13-year-old cousin of an Olympic high jumper have issued a desperate appeal for her to return safely.

Lyla-Jane Lake was last seen at around 10pm on December 21, almost a week ago, in Simmons Walk, Basingstoke.

Her father, Nathan Lake, has thanked the public for their help in searching and knocking on doors and said he was desperate to find his daughter.

Lyla-Jane, whose cousin is Olympic high jumper Morgan Lake, has never gone missing before and her relatives are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety.

'She has not done this before'

Mr Lake said: "We are desperate to find her. This is an urgent plea as it has been several days since she was last seen.

"She has not done this before and it is completely out of character, which rang the alarm bells on first day itself. She has not left the house even for one night before.

"We are here to help police. They have more facilities than we have but feet on the ground can be a big push in the mission to find her. All the people are here to help. They just want to get Lyla back home safe."

.

Local residents in Basingstoke on Tuesday helped deliver leaflets to homes and asked residents with CCTV and doorbell videos to check footage before it automatically deletes after seven days.

When Lyla was last seen she was wearing a black Puffa jacket and grey jogging bottoms and was carrying a Sports Direct bag for life.

She was described by police as of mixed race, 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Lyla-Jane believed to be in Basingstoke area

Jeremy Bailey, who is helping in organising the search for Lyla-Jane, urged the volunteers to knock on doors that had cameras and leave the leaflets with the residents.

"We will go through different areas and we won't leave any stones unturned. We are looking for houses that have Ring doorbells and ask them if it is possible to look at their CCTVs, while respecting their privacy."

Lyla-Jane's Olympian cousin Morgan Lake took to social media in an appeal to the public to help find her.

Morgan, who studied at Wellington College in Crowthorne, Berks, said: "My 13-year-old cousin Lyla-Jane Lake has been missing for some nights now. Police are involved but if anyone has any information please contact me."

Police said that they believed Lyla-Jane was still in the Basingstoke area.