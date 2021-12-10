New Concept Property Management Wants You to Know What to Look for in a Property Manager

Finding the right property management company can make or break your rental property business. New Concept Property Management divulges these tips for making sure you pick the right one.

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Over the past few years, the financial crisis has caused people to look for alternate ways to make money. One of those ways is becoming a landlord and renting out properties that they own. Fortunately, there are many property management companies like New Concept Property Management ready to assist landlords in this endeavor.

One of the most important things when choosing a property management company or individual is trustworthiness. That person needs to have experience with managing properties in your area so that he can provide insight into what is available for renters, what amenities are popular in each neighborhood, which schools are best for young children, etc. He also needs to be knowledgeable about all aspects of being a landlord, including dealing with tenant complaints about noise or pets, understanding landlord-tenant laws, maintaining security deposits, having knowledge of laws dealing with discrimination, etc. This person also needs to determine if the problems that arise are the responsibility of the landlord or tenant.

You should ensure, according to New Concept Property Management, that your property manager and any company they work for are appropriately licensed and insured. Dino Koch of New Concept Property Management says "I'm a licensed real estate broker and all of my staff are licensed realtors." This will prevent the possibility of them attempting to avoid responsibility for damage by claiming they don't have insurance or that they are not properly trained. You can check with your local city hall to ensure that their license is still current and that the claims are appropriate.

A sign of professionalism is a well-maintained website that provides an abundance of information about the company, their services, references from clients, pictures or descriptions of properties they have managed, community involvement, and volunteer hours put in by employees to help others in need.

It would be best to look for a company or individual property manager who has a flexible fee structure. Dino Koch says "a lot of company's tend to have excessive fees. We try to keep fees to a minimum." If any services are included in the monthly fee, make sure to ask what is offered and what you can expect from your manager. In addition to regular maintenance, many property managers provide information on the upkeep of appliances and provide quality service providers (painters, electricians). In addition to providing you with a list of property management services, they should also provide detailed information on the common fees charged by property managers, from advertisement to inspections.

When interviewing potential property managers, try to feel who they are and how comfortable you would be having them manage your properties. Also, find out what the best option is for you based on the number of properties you have.

It is always best to trust your gut regarding managers with which you aren't familiar. Sometimes, this means getting a few references and doing some online research. You can also ask about their experience managing properties in your area or find out if they have worked with similar properties (condos, mansions, etc.).

A property manager who has experience working with properties similar to yours or that are located in your area will know local laws/requirements, schools, amenities, etc. This makes it easier for them to determine security measures needed around the property and what renters are looking for. It also allows them to recommend reliable contractors for maintenance issues. The property manager should be able to provide you with references of reliable contractors or can help you understand which contractor is best for the job at hand.

When interviewing potential property managers, look for services included in the monthly management fee and find out whether there are any additional fees you may be responsible for. The contract should outline the services provided, such as handling rent collection and maintenance, and who is responsible for what (landlord versus tenant). It is best to look for an explicit statement of responsibility rather than a 'fine print' disclaimer.

Property management companies can make it easier to manage your property and give you more time to do other things. New Concept Property Management will handle advertising vacancies, deal with applicants, conduct reference checks and inspections, and keep rent payments. You should still take an active role in any property you own, but working with a professional company will allow you to focus on other parts of your life. You can check out the official website for more information.

