What Is Concentric's (STO:COIC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Concentric (STO:COIC) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 35% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Concentric Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Concentric's P/E of 11.52 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Concentric has a lower P/E than the average (13.5) P/E for companies in the machinery industry.

OM:COIC Price Estimation Relative to Market March 27th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Concentric shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Concentric's earnings per share fell by 19% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 8.6%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Concentric's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of kr530m, Concentric has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 15% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Concentric's P/E Ratio

Concentric trades on a P/E ratio of 11.5, which is below the SE market average of 14.4. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Concentric over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 16.8 back then to 11.5 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

But note: Concentric may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

