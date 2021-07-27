Concentrated Solar Power Market to Reach $90.02 Billion by 2027; Increasing Investments in Product R&D will Provide Impetus to Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™
List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: BrightSource Energy (United States), Abengoa Solar (Spain), Siemens (Germany), Acciona (Spain), Solar Reserve (United States), Torresol Energy (Spain), Trivelli Energia (Italy), Abors Green GmbH (Germany), Parvolen CSP Technologies (Greece), Sener (Spain), Rioglass (Belgium)
Pune, India, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global concentrated solar power market size is projected to reach USD 90.02 billion by the end of 2027. The presence of several large scale companies in this sector will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The rising awareness regarding the use of natural energy sources over traditional power sources will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Concentrated Solar Power Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, Linear Fresnel), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 34.12 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/concentrated-solar-power-market-100751
Concentrated solar power allows the concentration of solar energy with the help of mirrors that are placed in a particular manner. The ability of this concept to maximize the use of solar energy and avoid wastage, as well as improved efficacy, will fuel the demand for the product across the world. The rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of excessive carbon emission has created a subsequent demand for maximizing the use of solar energy. The increasing environmental pollution and the efforts taken to curb the emission of harmful gases will lead to wider adoption of concentrated solar power in several countries across the world. The presence of several large scale companies in this sector, driven by the massive potential held by the product across the world, will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall CSP market in the foreseeable future.
Although Covid-19 Pandemic May Bring Production to a Standstill, Market to Recover Rapidly
The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic among several business sectors across the world. With the rapid spread of the disease, governments across the world have been compelled to implement strict measures to curb the spread of the disease. Although these measures have been essentially implemented for a better cause, some factors have had a blazing impact on world economy. The strict lockdowns and social distancing practises have halted production units across several industry verticals. As a result, manufacturers have witnessed huge losses in recent months. Although the pandemic will have an initial impact on CSP market, the widespread applications of the concept will help the market recover quickly from the coronavirus traits, unlike a few other industries in this sector.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/concentrated-solar-power-market-100751
List of companies profiled in the report:
• BrightSource Energy (United States)
• Abengoa Solar (Spain)
• Siemens (Germany)
• Acciona (Spain)
• Solar Reserve (United States)
• Torresol Energy (Spain)
• Trivelli Energia (Italy)
• Abors Green GmbH (Germany)
• Parvolen CSP Technologies (Greece)
• Sener (Spain)
• Rioglass (Belgium)
Report Scope & Segmentation
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2020 to 2027
Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR
14.1%
2027 Value Projection
USD 90.02 Billion
Base Year
2019
Market Size in 2019
USD 34.12 Billion
Historical Data for
2016 to 2018
No. of Pages
140
Segments covered
By Technology, Application, and By Geography
Growth Drivers
Push Towards Advance Solar Energy Technologies Will Attract Investment in Market
Steps to Decrease the Cost of Various Equipment in CSP System Will Fuel CSP Capacity Additions
Growing Adoption of Renewable Sources for Power Generation Will Boost the Market
Higher Efficiency and Low Operating Cost as Compared to Solar PV to Aid Growth
Pitfalls & Challenges
Heavy Capital Investment and Higher Cost of Electricity Per Unit Poses Threat to Market Growth
Ask for Customization:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/concentrated-solar-power-market-100751
Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Collaborations will Provide Impetus to Market Growth
The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company collaborations taken to implement CSP across the world, has made the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the efforts taken to curb the carbon emissions across the world, companies are engaging in collaborations, which gives them a platform to combine their resources. In March 2019, Rioglass Solar announced that it has bagged a contract from Abengoa Energia and Shanghai Electric. The contract is aimed at the supply of Parabolic Trough Receiver Tubes and Mirrors. The collaboration will help the company develop the largest parabolic trough project in the world. Such large scale initiatives taken to maximize the use of solar energy will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall concentrated solar power market in the foreseeable future.
Europe to Account for the Maximum Market Share; Increasing Number of Solar Power Projects to Aid Growth
The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Europe is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies in several countries across this region will emerge in favor of the growth of the market. The presence of several large scale manufacturers in this region is consequential to the rising awareness regarding the use of solar energy over traditional fuel combustion engines. The rising environmental pollution in countries such as UK, Germany, and France has encouraged the use of CSP harnessing methods in this region.
As of 2019, the market in Europe was worth USD 10.85 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.
Quick Buy - Concentrated Solar Power Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100751
Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Key Developments: Merger & Acquisition, Partnership, etc.
Latest Technological Advancement
Regulatory Landscape
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on the Concentrated Solar Power Market
Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact
Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19
Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak
Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Analysis (GW, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology
Parabolic Trough
Power Tower
Linear Fresnel
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Residential
Non-Residential
Utility
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Concentrated Solar Power Market Analysis (GW, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology
Parabolic Trough
Power Tower
Linear Fresnel
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Residential
Non-Residential
Utility
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
U.S.
Canada
Industry Developments:
January 2020 – Abengoa Solar announced that it has bagged a contract from ENCE Energia for operation and maintenance of the 50MW Termollano parabolic trough solar thermal plant. Through this contract, the company would be responsible for the provision of materials, resources, and means necessary for the operation of the solar thermal plant located in Puertollano, Spain.
Speak to Our Analyst-
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/concentrated-solar-power-market-100751
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Solar Tracker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Photovoltaic (PV), Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)), By Movement (Single-Axis, Dual Axis), By Application (Utility, Non-Utility), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
Industrial Gases Market Size, Share and COVID-19 impact Analysis, By Gas Type (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Argon, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Coolant, Carbonation, Cryogenic, Cutting & Welding, Laboratory, Air Separation, and Others), By End User (Metallurgy, Healthcare, Chemical, Food and Beverages, Oil & Gas, Power, Pulp and Paper, Electronics, Water Treatment, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
District Cooling Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Electric Chillers, Absorption Chillers, and Others), By End User (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
Solar Power Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Solar Photovoltaic {Mono-Si, Thin Film, Multi-Si, and Others}, and Concentrated Solar Power {Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, and Linear Fresnel}), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential and Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
Alkaline Battery Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Primary and Secondary), By Size (AA, AAA, 9 Volt, and Others), By Application (Remote Control, Consumer Electronics, Toys & Radios, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/concentrated-solar-power-market-9437