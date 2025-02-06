Conceicao admits he was ’emotional’ facing ‘idol’ Ranieri: “It is a pleasure”

Sergio Conceicao revealed the respect that he has for Claudio Ranieri after AC Milan beat his Roma side 3-1 at San Siro last night.

Ranieri took over part way through the season for Roma as a ‘stabiliser’ – a role he has often occupied in the past with other clubs – and it had already been confirmed that it will be his last season as a head coach.

After the 2024-25 campaign is done he will move to a managerial/director role, ending what has been a quite remarkable coaching career. What it means is he will look to end on a high, but that won’t be by raising the Coppa Italia after last night’s defeat.

Ranieri admitted that he spoke to Conceicao at full-time and praised his work with Milan, while Conceicao gave an interview to Radio Serie A and did a post-match presser in which he revealed his admiration for the former Leicester boss.

“It was a great match against a great opponent, against the leader of Roma, who is an idol for me: mister Claudio Ranieri. He has given so much to football,” he said (via MilanPress).

“Today I was very happy, while I was looking at the lineups, to see my name on one side and his on the other. He is a person who also made me emotional when I greeted him.”

Regarding Ranieri’s compliments, how much does it please you?

“Very very pleased, at the end of the match I went to him and thanked him for what he had done. For me he is an idol. I looked at the sheet before the match and I saw his name, it is a pleasure for me. I thank him for his words and I congratulate him.”

More Stories / The Match

Conceicao admits he was ’emotional’ facing ‘idol’ Ranieri: “It is a pleasure”

6 February 2025, 13:14

Fofana believes Milan are learning Conceicao’s ways and admits surprise over new signings

6 February 2025, 12:25

GdS: ‘Now Milan can dream big’ – San Siro goes ‘crazy’ for Gimenez and Joao Felix

6 February 2025, 12:00

An analysis of the match?

“We suffered a bit in the last ten minutes of the first half, at half time we talked about two or three important things. Afterwards with the substitutions, not only today, whoever comes in gives a little more to the team.”

You can play 4-4-2, is the team in the last 20 minutes the one you have in mind?

“I played so many years in Porto and I like to work on the system. The players have to understand that it is not easy, we need balance and certain things in the game to give balance in defence. Those who have arrived have the characteristics to play this formation.”

Are you satisfied with the transfer business?

“I am very satisfied and happy with the fans: on Wednesday with the cold they cheered passionately, it makes me very happy. They are really important for the team that feels this: I thank them.

“We worked on the market, it was not easy to get the players we wanted: the management made an effort and I am happy.”

Photo by AC Milan

An assist by Gimenez and a goal by Felix must be a dream?

“The competitiveness within the team: Abraham scoring goals when a player came in to replace him. It’s nice to see them hugged at the end, it’s with this spirit that we must move forward. We are more competitive and this makes me happy.

“He [Joao Felix] has so much quality: seeing such a beautiful goal from a player who has just arrived and from whom everyone expects great things, makes me happy. I like it, that’s the beauty of football. This sport is wonderful.”