On-the-Go Concealer Packs—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Passover has arrived, Easter is just around the corner, April showers have already started—and we couldn’t be happier that spring is here. Put those winter blues behind you with a little help from these six clever items. An on-the-go travel concealer will keep you picture-perfect for all your spring outings and events (hello, graduation and wedding season!). Hide upcycled eco-eggs this Easter for an earth-friendly egg hunt. And upgrade your baking equipment with a digital measuring cup—ideal for all those upcoming baked goods. Find all these brilliant products and more, right here.

Easter is nearly here—and so is Earth Month—and while we obviously want to put on a great easter egg hunt for the kiddos, we could do without all the single-use plastic eggs and basket filler (not to mention that the cost of real eggs has soared recently). Instead, pick up some eco-friendly eggs from Wrappily: Get a set of six paper mache eggs and fill them with treats, just like you would with plastic ones. These little guys are made of upcycled newspaper and natural rice paste, so they're vegan, 100-percent plastic-free, biodegradable and compostable, and come with a reusable drawstring natural fiber bag.

Price at time of publish: $15

On-the-Go Concealer Packs

Packing your makeup products just got easier. Kite Beauty’s On The Glow Concealer gives you six individual pods of coverup in a convenient, business-card-sized box. Perfect for slipping into your purse, gym bag, or carry-on. And with medium coverage, a natural finish, and shade match guarantee, you can give yourself a quick touchup—or total glow-up—and get where you need to go ASAP. No bulky makeup bag needed.

Price at time of publish: $15

Install-It-Yourself Doggy Door

Give your pet the freedom to roam (read: take themselves out for a bathroom break)—without worrying about ruining the floors from a rainstorm. The PetSafe Freedom Aluminum Pet Door is made of solid aluminum with a magnetic, weathertight vinyl door that locks out the elements while still letting your pet move as they please. For added element protection, add the locking panel on the door's exterior.

Price at time of publish: $94

Meditation Chair

Have you ever wished your chair would work with you and accommodate more comfortable, intuitive seating positions? Pipersong created its Meditation Chair that works for however you prefer to sit. With a patented design, it'll support you in virtually any sitting position: cross-legged, squatting, kneeling, and more. And with a 360-degree swivel footstool, memory foam cushions, and a crescent-shaped backrest for lumbar support, settling into the most comfortable position for you is finally possible.

Price at time of publish: $349

Digital Measuring Cup

Food scales are great, but food scales that are built into our measuring cups already? Well, that's just genius. This Electronic Measuring Cup from Kucoolou is made of food-grade plastic, comes with an easy-to-read LCD screen, is detachable and compact (so you can put it in the dishwasher!) and most importantly, weighs just about anything. It’s perfect for cooking, baking, crafts, and all your family’s culinary needs.

Price at time of publish: $20

Waterproof Phone Pouch

Protect your phone from whatever this spring has in store for you, whether it's a white-water rafting trip or simply commuting through April showers. This Glow Waterproof Phone Pouch from Chums not only keeps your phone free of water damage with its lock-tight waterproof closure, but makes it easy to locate with a glow-in-the-dark strip around the edges.

Price at time of publish: $15

