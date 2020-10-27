Conan O'Brien Riffs On Burglary Of 'Conan' Set: 'We Got Robbed!'

Conan O’Brien was upstaged by a scene-stealer on Monday.

The old Los Angeles theater where O’Brien has set up shop for “Conan” during the coronavirus pandemic was burglarized.

“We got robbed!” the host declared. (See the clip below.)

“That’s the lowest,” he said. “I can’t think of anything lower.”

But he found the funny side of the theft, in which laptops used for the remote interviews and a slate clapperboard were taken.

O’Brien imagined the burglar addressing the cardboard cutouts used as audience stand-ins: “Hey, don’t mind me. I’m just gonna steal some shit.”

“This kind of shit isn’t happening to other big-time late night shows,” O’Brien said. “Nobody breaks into ‘The Tonight Show’ and steals all the equipment.” Watch below:

