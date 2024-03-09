Conan O’Brien Must Go Sets Release Date at Max

Conan O’Brien’s new streaming series will get going on Thursday, April 18 over on Max.

O’Brien announced the release date for the four-episode international travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go at SXSW, according to our sister site Variety. The show will feature the former late-night host visiting new friends he’s met via his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan. (Watch a sneak peek.)

The series’ debut comes over three years after it was first announced that O’Brien would leave his post as late-night TV’s elder statesman and resurface on Max with a weekly variety series. At the time, it was also said that Conan Without Borders — a series of primetime specials that took O’Brien to more than a dozen countries between 2015 and 2019 — would continue, even after his eponymous TBS talk show came to an end in June 2021.

But in an October 2022 interview with AdWeek, O’Brien revealed that no such variety series was in the works, and he had not yet pitched Max. It was only months later, that the Team Coco Instagram hinted at the upcoming series (which looks an awful lot like Conan Without Borders) through a series of photos of O’Brien in Bangkok, Thailand.

Are you looking forward to O’Brien’s streaming debut?

