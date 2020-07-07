Conan O'Brien finally ends quarantine to film show in iconic LA theater

On Monday, Conan O’Brien debuted the new shooting location for his TBS talk show, Conan. Like other late night hosts, O’Brien had been previously filming from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the time being, he will be presenting his show from Largo at the Coronet, more commonly known as Largo.

“A lot of theaters across the country are struggling right now and we really wanted to help one of the local empty theaters here in Los Angeles so we chose Largo,” said O’Brien. “Largo is a very special place to everyone in the Los Angeles comedy community.” O’Brien started his comedy career at Largo in 1985, so it is a particularly special location to him.

In order to safely produce the show, everyone on his “bare bones” crew is required to wear a mask and maintain social distance. While he does not have an audience, his longtime assistant Sona Movsesian sat in the audience section to provide feedback.

Guests are still using video chat to communicate with O’Brien, but the addition of the theater setting does help give the show a more normal feel. In fact, Will Ferrell was the first guest and he hilariously spent the first eight seconds waving to a pretend audience.

Conan airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on TBS.

