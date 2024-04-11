Conan O’Brien Confesses The Worst Thing His Talk Show Guests Say During Interviews

Longtime “Late Night” host Conan O’Brien is sharing the No. 1 mistake talk show guests make when he interviews them.

Appearing on Thursday’s episode of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones,” O’Brien revealed the worst thing a guest can do is “tell the audience [the interview isn’t] going well,” which he said happens often when stars second-guess themselves.

“I‘ve seen it happen many times. It’s an amateur move because the host can do a lot to let people think it’s going great, even if it’s not,” O’Brien explained. “There are many things the host can do, [that] the host can be enjoying — the host can act a little bit, the host can do things. Audiences want to see a good show, they want to see a good interview.

“I was always amazed when someone would come out and they’d be doing OK, … and then they would just look right at the camera and say, ‘This just isn’t going well is it?’” he continued.

O’Brien went on to say in instances like that he would immediately notice the crowd’s disappointment.

“I would look out at the audience, maybe 200 people sitting there, and I would see 200 souls leave 200 bodies and float up to the ceiling, because they were just told they were not getting a good show,” he added. “That’s not show business. Show business is, you’re getting the greatest show in the world.”

Watch O’Brien’s full interview below.

