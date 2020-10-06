Conan Gray Opens Up About Taylor Swift, His TikTok Hit and Embracing His Japanese Heritage

Conan Gray can't believe he's been chosen as PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch this year. "Who would've ever thought anyone would have cared to watch me?" he asks.

But the 21-year-old musical sensation is more than a worthy candidate.

The singer is months into a career-defining year after the release of Kid Krow — the perfectly curated album for life in quarantine, we might add — in March. And his ballad "Heather" has surprisingly taken over TikTok, starting an online-culture-defining trend that he didn't even expect.

From his home in L.A, the heartbroken prince talks to PEOPLE about his year in isolation, his childhood as a mixed-race kid and his love for Taylor Swift.

"I've just been sitting at home lately," he says. "I've been writing songs in bed, as I've always done."

"To be completely honest, my life, when it comes to music and stuff, really hasn't changed that much," he adds. "I'm very much a homebody and very, very shy. So I've just been sitting in bed, as I've done my whole life."

(I guess 2020 really was made for him.)

Brian Ziff

If there hadn't been a pandemic this year, Gray would've hit the road to promote his new album; instead, he's chillin’ at home sharing the occasional TikTok while the rest of the world takes "an extremely personal song" like "Heather" and makes it into Gen Z slang. "You gave her your sweater / It's just polyester," he sings on the track. "But you like her better / Wish I were Heather."

"If someone would have told me six months ago that people would have coined the phrase, ‘Oh, you're such a Heather,’ I would have been like, ‘What does that even mean?'" he says.

Well, while his song is about a "person I was so jealous of because she was so perfect and wonderful" and whose guts "I f—ing hate," TikTok users have repurposed the term "Heather" to mean something a bit more empowering.

Heather (noun | heh·thr) refers to the person your crush is in love with. "When someone says that you're Heather, they mean that everybody can't help but like you," according to Urban Dictionary.

But who actually is Heather? It's literally someone named that, Gray says.

"There's been a lot of random people on the Internet being like, 'It's me. I'm the person that Conan wrote Heather about,'" he says. "I'm just like, 'You're from Idaho. How would I have written Heather about you?'"

But has the real Heather heard the song? "No," he says.

"Heather hasn't heard the song. I mean, maybe," he questions. "Maybe she has, but I wouldn't know. We're not like ... We don't have matching friendship bracelets or something."

In fact, Gray admits that maybe Heather didn't even know him: "Classic me, just watching someone from miles and miles away," he says.

Looking at the trend that his song started though — whose hashtag has 1.2 billion views on TikTok and has even been tapped into by the TikTok star Charli D'Amelio — Gray says it's "a fun thing."

