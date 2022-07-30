CONAGRA BRANDS, INC., RECALLS FROZEN BEEF PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS
CLASS I RECALL
WASHINGTON, July 30, 2022 – Conagra Brands, Inc, a Russellville, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
