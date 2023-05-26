Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Comstock Resources' shares before the 31st of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of June.

The upcoming dividend for Comstock Resources will put a total of US$0.13 per share in shareholders' pockets. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Comstock Resources's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Comstock Resources is paying out just 4.5% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 15% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Comstock Resources has grown its earnings rapidly, up 73% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Comstock Resources looks like a promising growth company.

This is Comstock Resources's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

The Bottom Line

Is Comstock Resources worth buying for its dividend? We love that Comstock Resources is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Comstock Resources has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Be aware that Comstock Resources is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

