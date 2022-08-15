Comstock Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
·8 min read
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

  • Revenue increased 34% to $8.5 million in Q2 2022 vs. $6.3 million in Q2 2021; YTD revenue increased 31% to $17.2 million vs. $13.2 million in 2021

  • Operating income increased 127% to $1.1 million in Q2 2022 vs. $0.5 million in Q2 2021; YTD operating income increased 166% to $2.5 million in Q2 2022 vs. $1.0 million in 2021

  • Strengthened balance sheet via redemption of Series C preferred stock at discount

  • New asset management agreement covering Anchor Portfolio provides expanded revenue opportunities and extends term through 2035

  • Dwight Schar, recently retired CEO/Chairman of NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), joining Comstock as significant shareholder

RESTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

“The commitment of our team of commercial real estate and asset management professionals and the consistent performance of our managed assets continues to drive increases in revenue, operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA. The new asset management agreement covering our growing Anchor Portfolio further enhances our revenue and earnings growth potential, and its extended term provides a platform for reliable future growth across all Comstock operations,” said Christopher Clemente, Comstock’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, the redemption of 100% of the Series C preferred stock at a significant discount further streamlined our balance sheet, while the addition of Dwight Schar, my long-time partner in the Anchor Portfolio, as a major Comstock shareholder will create alignment between Anchor Portfolio asset ownership and Comstock.”

Key Performance Metrics1

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2 2022

 

Q2 2021

 

YTD 2022

 

YTD 2021

 

Revenue

$

8,467

 

$

6,324

 

$

17,198

 

$

13,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

$

1,117

 

$

492

 

$

2,482

 

$

935

 

Net income2

 

714

 

 

11,649

 

 

2,728

 

 

12,039

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,388

 

$

667

 

$

2,994

 

$

1,283

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share — diluted

$

0.30

 

$

1.29

 

$

0.53

 

$

1.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Managed Portfolio - # of assets

 

36

 

 

29

 

 

36

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

All amounts represent continuing operations. Please see the included financial tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

Net income for Q2 and YTD 2022, excluding the $11.3 million tax impact of a partial release of deferred tax valuation allowance, increased 114% to $0.7 million and 276% to $2.7 million, respectively.

Q2 2022 Highlights

  • Completed redemption of all outstanding shares of Series C preferred stock in exchange for 1 million shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and $4.0 million in cash, representing a discount of approximately 52% as compared to the stated liquidation preference amount of $17.2 million.

  • Announced that Dwight Schar, founder and recently retired CEO and Chairman of NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) to become a major shareholder of the Company.

  • Entered into a new asset management agreement covering the Anchor Portfolio, most notably introducing new mark-to-market incentive fees that significantly accelerate revenue generating milestones related to Anchor Portfolio assets and increase various fees related to development, construction, and stabilization of portfolio assets. Term of the agreement extended through 2035.

  • Generated “same-store” year-over-year rental growth across residential portfolio while maintaining or increasing occupancy levels at each residential asset.

  • Secured approximately 150,000 square feet of new leases related to office and retail assets while experiencing increased utilization of office portfolio by tenant base. Revenue among our retail and restaurant tenants continue to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Continued progress on development and construction of the 1.3 million square foot Reston Row project, the newest phase of Comstock’s mixed-use and transit-oriented Reston Station development. Positioned additional pipeline assets for development in future periods.

About Comstock

Comstock is a leading developer and manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. As a vertically integrated and multi-faceted asset management and real estate services company, Comstock has designed, developed, constructed, acquired, and managed thousands of residential units and millions of square feet of commercial and mixed-use properties since 1985, and has been selected by multiple jurisdictions as Master Developer of Public-Private Partnerships responsible for development of some of the most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. region. Comstock provides a wide array of real estate-related services that include asset management, strategic capital markets advisory services, development and construction management, marketing and leasing services, office and retail property management, residential property management, and commercial garage management. Comstock is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHCI. For more information, please visit www.comstock.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact
Christopher Guthrie, CFO
cguthrie@comstock.com
703-230-1292

Media Contact
Denise Pattakos
dpattakos@comstock.com
703-230-1146

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; In thousands)

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,427

 

 

$

15,823

 

Accounts receivable

 

826

 

 

 

46

 

Accounts receivable - related parties

 

2,933

 

 

 

1,697

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

490

 

 

 

197

 

Current assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

2,313

 

Total current assets

 

12,676

 

 

 

20,076

 

Fixed assets, net

 

379

 

 

 

264

 

Intangible assets

 

144

 

 

 

 

Leasehold improvements, net

 

133

 

 

 

 

Investments in real estate ventures

 

7,455

 

 

 

4,702

 

Operating lease assets

 

6,985

 

 

 

7,245

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

11,427

 

 

 

11,300

 

Other assets

 

26

 

 

 

15

 

Total assets

$

39,225

 

 

$

43,602

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accrued personnel costs

 

2,206

 

 

 

3,468

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

649

 

 

 

783

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

679

 

 

 

616

 

Current credit facility - due to affiliates

 

5,500

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities held for sale

 

 

 

 

1,194

 

Total current liabilities

 

9,034

 

 

 

6,061

 

Credit facility - due to affiliates

 

 

 

 

5,500

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

6,570

 

 

 

6,745

 

Total liabilities

 

15,604

 

 

 

18,306

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Series C preferred stock

 

 

 

 

6,765

 

Class A common stock

 

93

 

 

 

81

 

Class B common stock

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

201,198

 

 

 

200,617

 

Treasury stock

 

(2,662

)

 

 

(2,662

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(175,010

)

 

 

(179,507

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

23,621

 

 

 

25,296

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

39,225

 

 

$

43,602

 

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

$

8,467

 

 

$

6,324

 

 

$

17,198

 

 

$

13,164

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

6,831

 

 

 

5,502

 

 

 

13,766

 

 

 

11,580

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

469

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

856

 

 

 

607

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

50

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

42

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

7,350

 

 

 

5,832

 

 

 

14,716

 

 

 

12,229

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

1,117

 

 

 

492

 

 

 

2,482

 

 

 

935

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(69

)

 

 

(58

)

 

 

(128

)

 

 

(116

)

Gain (loss) on real estate ventures

 

17

 

 

 

(100

)

 

 

269

 

 

 

(94

)

Other income (expense), net

 

1

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax

 

1,066

 

 

 

333

 

 

 

2,624

 

 

 

725

 

Provision for (benefit from) income tax

 

352

 

 

 

(11,316

)

 

 

(104

)

 

 

(11,314

)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

714

 

 

 

11,649

 

 

 

2,728

 

 

 

12,039

 

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

(10

)

 

 

(444

)

 

 

(277

)

 

 

(587

)

Net income (loss)

 

704

 

 

 

11,205

 

 

 

2,451

 

 

 

11,452

 

Impact of Series C preferred stock redemption

 

2,046

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,046

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

3,017

 

 

$

11,205

 

 

$

4,764

 

 

$

11,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

8,599

 

 

 

8,215

 

 

 

8,470

 

 

 

8,191

 

Diluted

 

9,157

 

 

 

9,061

 

 

 

9,033

 

 

 

9,014

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic - Continuing operations

$

0.32

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

1.47

 

Basic - Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.07

)

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

0.32

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted - Continuing operations

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.29

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.34

 

Diluted - Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.07

)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.30

 

 

$

1.24

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.27

 

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure as measured in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

714

 

 

$

11,649

 

 

$

2,728

 

 

$

12,039

 

Interest expense

 

69

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

116

 

Income taxes

 

352

 

 

 

(11,316

)

 

 

(104

)

 

 

(11,314

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

50

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

42

 

Stock-based compensation

 

220

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

417

 

 

 

306

 

(Gain) loss on equity method investments

 

(17

)

 

 

100

 

 

 

(269

)

 

 

94

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,388

 

 

$

667

 

 

$

2,994

 

 

$

1,283

 

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding the impact of interest expense (net of interest income), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and gain or loss on equity method investments.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate financial performance, analyze the underlying trends in our business and establish operational goals and forecasts that are used when allocating resources. We expect to compute Adjusted EBITDA consistently using the same methods each period.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it permits investors to better understand changes over comparative periods by providing financial results that are unaffected by certain non-cash items that are not considered by management to be indicative of our operational performance.

While we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors when evaluating our business, it is not prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and therefore should be considered supplemental in nature. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute, for other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.








 


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi