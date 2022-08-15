Do Comstock Holding Companies' (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Comstock Holding Companies with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Comstock Holding Companies Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Comstock Holding Companies grew its EPS from US$0.28 to US$2.12, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Comstock Holding Companies shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 11% to 18%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Comstock Holding Companies isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$38m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Comstock Holding Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that Comstock Holding Companies insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 78% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at US$30m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Comstock Holding Companies Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Comstock Holding Companies' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Comstock Holding Companies is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Comstock Holding Companies (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

