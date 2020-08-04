CompX: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The security products maker posted revenue of $23.8 million in the period.

CompX shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.65, a drop of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIX

The Associated Press