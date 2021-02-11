Computers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030
Major companies in the computers market include HP; Apple; Advantech; Eurotech and Kontron. The global computers market is expected to grow from $331. 45 billion in 2020 to $367. 56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.
9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $505.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.
The computers market consists of sales of computers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide computers which are programmable electronic devices designed to accept data, perform prescribed mathematical and logical operations at high speed, and display the results of these operations. The computers market is segmented into PCs; laptops; tablets and other computers.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global computers market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global computers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global computers market.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is emerging as the next big trend in the computers market with the ability to create an impact across the business spectrum. The Internet of Things merged the physical and online worlds to open up to a host of opportunities for companies, governments and consumers. The IoT is a complex ecosystem with multiple players such as device vendors, communication service providers, software vendors and IT service providers. For example, the August Smart Lock uses the Internet of Things platform to automatically lock and unlock the front door of a user’s residence, and can also remotely grant access to guests, friends or staff.
Interest rates are expected to increase in developed nations, particularly the USA and Europe, between 2018 and 2022, making it harder and more expensive for companies manufacturing computers. The computer market is characterized as requiring fair amount of capital funds to operate, renovate, innovate and expand business. Therefore, changes in the economy such as changes in interest rates are expected to greatly affect the profit margins, cost structures and expansion strategies of the companies in the cloud services market. For instance, the USA Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates in 2021. This will in turn hinder the operation and expansion of businesses in the cloud services market.
The computer market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Smart city technologies use information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order. These technologies are enabled through IoT technology. IoT is a convergence of computing devices, mechanical and digital objects. This system facilitates the transfer of data over a network without human interaction and minimal human to computer interaction. Smart cities use computers and related hardware, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market. In 2018, APG Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V. announced investment of €250 million in “Smart City Infrastructure Fund”, for development of smart city projects across North America, Europe, Australia and other major urban areas in the world. The concept of smart cities is becoming more popular in developing nations too. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.
