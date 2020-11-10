Computer science is magic: what learning a card trick can teach you about search algorithms

Welcome to the third part of the Future London STEM project — our series for young people that considers the impact of science, technology, engineering and maths on our world, and explains how you can get involved. Every fortnight we meet inspiring people who tell us about their STEM jobs and explain how they developed their skills through school, university and beyond.

Today we’re talking to Winsome Yuen, who works as a web engineer for Spotify, and we’re also hearing from Paul Curzon, who is Professor of Computer Science at Queen Mary University of London. Paul is the co-founder of the Computer Science 4 Fun (cs4fn) project at Queen Mary, which shows how computer science is about solving puzzles, creativity and changing the future — and having fun.

And what more fun can you have than amazing your friends and family with a magic trick? Before you read on here, you’ll need to have mastered the magic trick that Paul calls the Australian Magician’s Dream. Read all those instructions here.

Once you’ve understood how to do the card trick, the you can read on to understand more about why it works, and how that is related to computer science.

Paul explains that this is what’s known as a “self-working” trick. If you follow the basic steps in the same order every time, then the same outcome is guaranteed — as if by magic. The four steps are:

Place the chosen card in the 16th position from the top Remove roughly the bottom half of the pack Discard the first and then every second card after that —repeat this process four times (or however many times is necessary) Reveal that the card that is left is the one that you predicted

A computer algorithm works in the same way as a “magic” card trick: it follows a series of steps that guarantee a desired outcome. Paul explains: “Basically a magic trick is an algorithm, with a self-working part, plus the presentation to make it seem magical. The same thing works with a computer programme, which is an algorithm — the set of instructions the computer follows — plus the presentation, which is the user interface. Both are underpinned by mathematical principles.

“A magician is trying to invent a trick that always works whatever the volunteer does; and a computer programmer is trying to write a program that always works whatever the user does.”

We can develop a trick and ensure it works every time by using the computer science skillset known as computational thinking. This involves, for example, using maths to understand a problem; breaking the problem down into smaller, more manageable parts; recognising patterns in the problem; using abstraction — which means ignoring irrelevant detail and focusing on the important information; and developing an algorithm — a step-by-step guide — that solves the problem when followed blindly.

That all sounds complicated. But if you consider the card trick, abstraction means we can boil it down to the following key details: the trick works because, provided the volunteer leaves no fewer than 17 and no more than 31 cards, by discarding every second card , you are guaranteed to end up with just the 16th card left face-up.

You can check this guaranteed outcome with logical reasoning, which is another part of computational thinking using a pen and paper to write an argument for why it works — a bit like showing your working in maths.

Let’s say your volunteer starts with 24 cards. Write the numbers 1 to 24 on your piece of paper.

Put a line through 1 and every second number after that: 3, 5, 7, etc (this is the equivalent of the first down-under deal in the trick).

Now put a line through the 2 and every second number: 6, 10, 14, etc (these are the discarded cards in the second down-under deal).

You’re left with: 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24. Put a line through 4 and every second number: 12, 20 (the cards in the third down-under deal).

You’re left with: 8, 16, 24. Put a line through 8 and the only remaining second number: 24 (fourth down-under deal)

You’re left with: the 16th card from the top of the original pack of 52. Hey presto!

Paul says: “Magic is about computation and computer science is about computation. With magic, you’re doing the computation by moving cards around [instead of manipulating computer data]. It’s just a physical version of the same sort of thing."

If you want to find out more about computational thinking, you might be interested in reading the book Paul wrote with his colleague Peter W McOwan called The Power of Computational Thinking:Games, Magic and Puzzles to Help You Become a Computational Thinker.

One reason Paul uses the Australian Magician’s Dream trick is because the process of searching for the 16th card can be done much more quickly by eliminating half the cards after every deal, rather than sifting through each card in the pack individually. This has parallels with the way computer search algorithms work, using a concept known as “divide and conquer”.