Computer repairman who gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes up shop as laptop saga gets stranger

Karl Baker, Delaware News Journal
·14 min read

Weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election, the world’s political intrigue turned to a Wilmington computer repair shop after the New York Post revealed that its owner gave a copy of a laptop hard drive he believed belonged to Hunter Biden to a lawyer representing Rudy Giuliani.

Ten days after the election, a sign on the repair shop’s door said it had closed. A neighbor said the owner had left town.

A slew of new information has surfaced in the weeks since, including details about the laptop’s journey from the repair shop to Giuliani's office.

Yet with fears of fake news flooding the nation's consciousness and Giuliani's resistance to share the source material, it remains unclear whether the emails purportedly found on the hard drive and which formed the basis of the disputed New York Post story are authentic.

The story claimed that President-elect Joe Biden, while vice president in 2015, held a meeting with an executive from Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company that employed his son, Hunter Biden. The story also published embarrassing photos of Hunter Biden that the New York Post said were on the hard drive.

Hours after the story’s publication, Biden’s presidential campaign categorically stated, “No meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

Weeks later, the computer repairman, John Paul Mac Isaac, shuttered his Trolley Square shop and a neighbor says he left town.

MEET JOHN PAUL MAC ISSAAC: The computer repairman at the center of New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story

His Annapolis-based attorney, Brian Della Rocca, said Mac Isaac closed the shop after receiving death threats. He declined to disclose where his client might have gone, or even if he had left town.

Della Rocca said he doesn't anticipate Mac Isaac becoming entangled in a potential lawsuit or criminal investigation, but said his office has spoken in recent weeks with Wilmington FBI agents and with Delaware's Assistant United States Attorney Leslie Wolf.

He declined to describe the nature of the conversations.

"I've been in touch with federal law enforcement, yes," Della Rocca said.

Neither the FBI nor the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware would comment.

Also declining comment was Mac Isaac's father, a retired United States Air Force colonel, who helped his son share the hard drive first with the FBI, then reportedly later with conservative media.

Asked last month if he feared being subpoenaed, Mac Isaac said, "it wouldn't be my first subpoena," referencing a warrant the New York Post included as part of the story. That document appeared to be signed by Wolf last year to take possession of the laptop's hard drive.

The story redacted most references to Mac Isaac's shop in the document except for one in fine print.

Della Rocca also said his office is investigating whether computer files Giuliani has publicly claimed to have taken from the hard drive existed on the device when it was handed over by his client in September.

SPLITTING HAIRS: Delaware native denies he worked for Trump to dig up dirt on Biden

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania on Nov. 4 in Philadelphia.
Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania on Nov. 4 in Philadelphia.

The statements mark the latest turns in Mac Isaac's still shadowy saga of how the self-described screw turner became key to Giuliani’s yearslong international campaign to search for information that could damage Joe Biden prior to his expected 2020 election showdown with President Donald Trump.

Giuliani is Trump's personal attorney.

Since Trump's loss to Joe Biden, Giuliani has shifted to a new campaign on behalf of the president, leading his efforts to challenge the election. Trump has alleged widespread fraud in the election but has provided no evidence and his team has suffered a string of setbacks in the courts.

Citing a similar lack of publicly substantiated evidence, Democrats have speculated that the Oct. 14 New York Post story, fed by Giuliani, was the result of Russian actors spreading political disinformation.

Over 50 former intelligence officers signed an open letter stating the emails behind the story bore "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation." They also noted they do not possess "evidence of Russian involvement."

Meanwhile, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, a Trump appointee, said the emails were not connected to a Russian disinformation plot. He did not elaborate and acknowledged knowing "little" about the material published by the New York Post.

Some Republicans in Congress have pointed to Ratcliffe's statement when calling for new or continued investigations into the Bidens.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, told the Hill earlier this month he will continue an investigation into the Bidens’ business dealings that began in 2019, in part because of new information he said was uncovered by the New York Post.

In September, Johnson's Senate committee published a report that found Hunter Biden's business in Ukraine made the work of State Department official's pushing an anti-corruption agenda "very awkward."

The report did not conclude that Joe Biden acted inappropriately while vice president.

Shortly after Johnson's Senate committee released the report, Mac Isaac contacted the committee office, the Hill reported. Della Rocca called it a whistleblower complaint filed on Johnson's website.

The owner of the Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware, said he shared a copy of the hard drive belonging to Hunter Biden with Rudy Giuliani&#39;s attorney.
The owner of the Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware, said he shared a copy of the hard drive belonging to Hunter Biden with Rudy Giuliani's attorney.

Two days after the Post story, USA Today and the Associated Press reported the FBI was investigating whether the emails published in the article were connected to a potential Russian operation to spread disinformation.

On Oct. 24, Politico reported an account from an indicted former associate to Giuliani, Lev Parnas, who said in early 2019 a Ukrainian oligarch offered to sell to the former New York mayor "salacious photos and other documents” belonging to Hunter Biden.

Parnas declined to comment for this story.

An attorney representing Hunter Biden also declined to comment for this story.

Della Rocca believes the emails, photos and other files found on the laptop were authentic, a certainty he said stems from his own experts' work to "forensically" verify their contents. He didn't know the details of the verification process, but said it including an analysis of metadata.

"I have no concern that the information on the laptop is legitimate information," he said. "Now what was released (by Giuliani)? I don't know. I just don't have that level of information yet."

Della Rocca's firm Compass Law Partners is led by managing partner Rob Garagiola, a former Senate Majority Leader in Maryland's legislature.

Della Rocca declined to name who referred Mac Isaac to his firm but said the person was not associated with the Trump campaign.

RUDY'S VISIT: Giuliani gives alleged Hunter Biden laptop to New Castle County police

Congressman Peter King, former NY City Police Chief Bernard Kerik and former NY Mayor Rudy Giuliani during the national anthem. The ceremony and reading the names of victims of the attacks of 911 were moved to Zuccotti Park, a block up from the World Trade Center Memorial in lower Manhattan, NY on Sept. 11, 2020.
Congressman Peter King, former NY City Police Chief Bernard Kerik and former NY Mayor Rudy Giuliani during the national anthem. The ceremony and reading the names of victims of the attacks of 911 were moved to Zuccotti Park, a block up from the World Trade Center Memorial in lower Manhattan, NY on Sept. 11, 2020.

Who told what to the FBI?

Mac Isaac spoke to The News Journal the day the New York Post story published, recalling then how in April 2019 a man who identified himself as Hunter Biden brought three liquid-damaged laptops to his small repair shop in the Trolley Square shopping center.

Only one was left for repair. No one ever returned to retrieve it, he said.

In the subsequent year and a half, Mac Isaac said several people were involved in the story that ended with President Donald Trump circle’s taking possession of a copy of the laptop hard drive.

One was a trusted confidant, whom he approached during the summer of 2019 after growing fearful of possessing a laptop he believed belonged to Hunter Biden.

Mac Isaac described that person as "better at this political spy press thing than I am," who could connect him with FBI agents who "weren't local."

He declined to name the person.

“I still have an interest in protecting those people I care about," he said then.

Della Rocca has since revealed the FBI go-between was Mac Isaac’s father, retired United States Air Force Col. Richard “Steve” Mac Isaac.

Keep up with stories and investigations that impact our community with a subscription to Delaware Online.

After discussing with his son what to do, the elder Mac Isaac took a copy of the hard drive to FBI agents near his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Della Rocca said in a statement.

"The FBI turned John Paul’s father away," Della Rocca said.

Three months later, an FBI agent contacted the retired colonel, according to Della Rocca, and he passed along his son’s contact information.

“The FBI reached out to John Paul and met him at his house (in Wilmington) to discuss John Paul’s concerns. On December 9, 2019, the FBI served a subpoena on John Paul for the computer, the hard drive, and all related paperwork," Della Rocca said.

"He willingly gave it to the FBI and was happy to see it go,” he said.

Mac Isaac said he had believed that giving the FBI the hard drive amounted to “following the chain of command," an idea he failed to describe beyond the vague pronouncement.

At some point during the days after the FBI subpoena, agents called the computer repairman again, asking him to assist them, technically, in viewing the files on the damaged drive, Mac Isaac said in October.

Mac Isaac acknowledged then it was odd for the FBI to make such a request, given they have their own team of experts.

In subsequent months, John Paul Mac Isaac grew frustrated with the FBI after it did not publicly release information that was on the laptop. He believed it could have aided Trump’s defense in what he said was a "sham" U.S. Senate impeachment trial in early 2020.

Della Rocca said Mac Isaac frustration with the FBI was what led him in September to call Giuliani's office.

UKRAINIAN CONNECTION?: How a Delaware company is linked to Giuliani associates accused of funneling Russian cash to U.S. politics

John Paul Mac Isaac, owner of the Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware, says a man who identified himself as Hunter Biden brought damaged computer equipment to his small repair shop in April 2019.
John Paul Mac Isaac, owner of the Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware, says a man who identified himself as Hunter Biden brought damaged computer equipment to his small repair shop in April 2019.

The question of what John Paul Mac Isaac saw on the laptop that made him first fearful for his safety, then frustrated with the FBI, remains unanswered.

In October, Mac Isaac said it was photos and emails that concerned him, but did not describe them in any detail.

More recently, Della Rocca said his client never “studied” the files.

Pressed about why he didn't trust the FBI’s apparent determination to not announce the existence of the laptop, Della Rocca said, “Just because he did not study the laptop did not mean he didn’t see anything. He saw things that seemed suspicious."

"Maybe they had determined the information was not pertinent to the case, but he thought it was suspicious that there was no mention of the information," he said.

Steve Mac Isaac also reportedly helped his son link up with former Fox News executive, Ken LaCorte, according to a story from the Daily Beast.

LaCorte told the New York publication that John Paul Mac Isaac's "family member" had contacted a friend and former employee of Fox News' parent company, who then linked LaCorte with Mac Isaac.

The Daily Beast cited two people familiar with the situation who claimed that unnamed family member was Steve Mac Isaac.

LaCorte did not respond to an email requesting comment.

In a Tweet, LaCorte said he spoke with Mac Isaac several times before publication of the New York Post story.

"He was worried about losing his business as we talked about potential media outlets. He never once suggested that he go to an outlet that would offer him $$$. He's a patriot," LaCorte said.

While LaCorte appeared to aid the New York Post story's release, four years earlier he had killed a Fox News story weeks before the 2016 election about President Trump's affair with the porn star Stephanie Clifford, also known Stormy Daniels. In recent years, LaCorte ran competing news websites ostensibly for conservative and liberal readers that stoked political divides in the country.

Last year, the New York Times reported that stories on the websites were written by "a network of young people living in a Macedonian town that "was home to a collection of writers who churned out disinformation during the 2016 presidential election."

Della Rocca said he doesn't know about any conversations between Mac Isaac and LaCorte.

Others who knew

In the hours and days after its publication, doubts about the New York Post story quickly emerged, fueled in part by months of speculation that Giuliani's team was set to release a bombshell, with origins in Ukraine, about the Bidens.

In addition to the Politico story about alleged Hunter Biden computer files being for sale, claims that Joe Biden had held meetings with his son's foreign business associates also had circulated over the summer in a obscure private intelligence report written by an author who was later revealed to have been invented.

The anonymous conspiracy theory poster, referred to as Q, also appeared to know about the allegations before the Post's story. A day before the story ran, the theorist told followers to be ready for a politically compelling event the next day.

Asked how the Q profile apparently knew of the coming New York Post story, Della Rocca said, "unfortunately there are a lot of other people who ended up having this information thanks to Giuliani or Sen. Johnson spreading it around."

The Sunday after the New York Post's story, the New York Times cited two unnamed sources in a report claiming the story's lead author Bruce Golding "did not allow his byline to be used because he had concerns over the article’s credibility."

Golding did not reply to a request to comment on this story.

Joe Biden called the story a "smear campaign."

The Times also reported that the information in the Post story first was pitched to The Wall Street Journal, and was fed to that publication by people close to the White House.

Those people had delivered to a reporter "emails detailing Hunter Biden’s business activities." A former business partner of Hunter Biden’s, named Tony Bobulinski, also was to claim in the story that Joe Biden had secretly profited from his son's deals.

Then, reportedly "without warning," Rudy Giuliani gave some of the same emails to the New York Post, the Times reported.

Following the publication of the story, the world's political gaze gradually shifted away from Mac Isaac and toward Bobulinski, who released a statement claiming the emails in the story were valid, and implicating Joe Biden as a secret beneficiary of his son's businesses.

The Biden campaign has denied that Joe Biden ever profited from his son's businesses and the Wall Street Journal reported that corporate records it reviewed in the Bobulinski showed "no role for Joe Biden."

Giuliani in Delaware

A week after the New York Post story, Giuliani traveled to Delaware with former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik to share the laptop hard drive with local law enforcement at a New Castle County police station.

The police handed the device to the Delaware’s Attorney General’s office, which then delivered it to federal agents.

Mat Marshall, a spokesman for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, cited news reports that the FBI had opened an investigation into the veracity of claims about the origin of the laptop as the agency’s reason for passing it to their federal counterparts.

“They’ve got a hard drive, or a laptop, or something to that effect. They try to turn it over to New Castle County PD. New Castle County PD calls us,” Marshall said.

20000527A JERSEY CITY, NJ 04-02-2015 PRISONER RE-ENTRY CONFERENCE: Bernard Kerik speaks during panel discussion at the Prisoner Re-entry Conference today at St. Peter&#39;s University.
20000527A JERSEY CITY, NJ 04-02-2015 PRISONER RE-ENTRY CONFERENCE: Bernard Kerik speaks during panel discussion at the Prisoner Re-entry Conference today at St. Peter's University.

Last month, Kerik told The News Journal that Delaware police said they intended to investigate the hard drive. He expressed surprise when learning it was immediately delivered to the FBI.

Kerik also said Giuliani's team was continuing to look through thousands of still-unreviewed files from the hard drive, and he expected more revelations from it.

None have since come out. Still, Kerik said he is 1,000% positive the files found on the hard drive belonged to Hunter Biden, and it was he who dropped it off at Mac Isaac's shop.

The News Journal requested from Kerik a copy of the hard drive. Initially, he said he would send the request to Giuliani.

Kerik, who was granted a full pardon by Trump for 2010 felony convictions for tax fraud and lying to White House officials, did not reply to subsequent follow-ups on the status of the request.

Contact Karl Baker at kbaker@delawareonline.com or (302) 324-2329. Follow him on Twitter @kbaker6.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Computer repairman in Hunter Biden laptop saga closes up shop

Latest Stories

  • Buccaneers, Tom Brady have another prime-time failure as Rams pull out a big win

    Tom Brady threw an interception when it mattered most for Tampa Bay.

  • Wizards GM denies that John Wall requested trade: 'There's no issues with John and I'

    John Wall apparently doesn't want out of Washington after all.

  • Week 11 takeaways: It's time for the Eagles to bench Carson Wentz

    Benching Carson Wentz isn’t an easy decision for the Eagles to make, but it is the most logical one.

  • Reports: DeMarcus Cousins signing with Rockets

    Cousins hasn't played since the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors.

  • Bills TE Tommy Sweeney out for season after developing heart condition linked to COVID-19

    Tommy Sweeney was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in October, and has been diagnosed with myocarditis.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the final arbiter whether the Bucks have done enough

    It often feels like the only way he’ll leave Milwaukee is if he doesn’t give them a choice. The last week was a publicized reminder of just how capable they can be of doing that.

  • Report: Joe Burrow has torn ACL, MCL, additional damage in knee

    Bengals QB Joe Burrow has more damage to his left knee than expected after being injured in Sunday's game.

  • Vikings place WR Adam Thielen on COVID-19/reserve list

    Thielen's status for Sunday's game against the Panthers is not yet clear.

  • Blackhawks tab Kendall Coyne Schofield as player development coach

    The Blackhawks have bolstered their staff with a star U.S. Olympian.

  • NBA free agency 2020: Winners and losers, starring the Lakers, Gordon Hayward and the 2017 draft class

    Roughly 90 percent of NBA roster spots are filled, and few consequential free agents remain on the market. Just three days into the frenzy, we can declare big winners and losers of 2020 free agency.

  • Jets hire Dave Lowry, father of Adam Lowry, as assistant coach

    There will be a father-son dynamic on an NHL bench this season. Just probably don’t expect the peewee-style preferential treatment.

  • How battling his brothers prepared runner Moh Ahmed for world-level success

    Moh Ahmed narrowly missed the Olympic podium in 2016 and three years later earned world bronze after leading late in the race, yet some of his fiercest battles haven't been waged on a running track. There were many days spent as a young teen playing basketball at a park with younger twin brothers Ibrahim and Kadar, about two kilometres from home in St. Catharines, Ont., while their parents worked. "They were feisty and competitive," Ahmed said in a phone interview with CBC Sports. "They wouldn't go home until they gave me the best effort they could. They were my brothers but also my best friends." Ibrahim and Kadar have watched the 5,000-metre runner become a five-time Canadian champion, national record-holder and now a serious medal contender for the Tokyo Olympics next summer. On July 10, Ahmed ran the 10th fastest 5,000 in history, bettering his own Canadian record by 10 seconds in 12 minutes 47.20 seconds.  Two weeks later, he ran a 1,500 in 3:34.89, the fifth-fastest time ever by a Canadian. 'They inspired me' All that time spent battling his brothers looks to be paying off. "It's a competitive milieu I grew up in that really helped me. They inspired me," Ahmed said of his brothers, who also played soccer and basketball. "They were always good, making teams and brought that competitiveness home. "In Grade 7 and 8 I was still immature, in terms of my body. I went to a school with some incredible athletes so I couldn't make any of the teams." WATCH | Mo Ahmed: From humble beginnings … to Olympic podium?: Ahmed started running track at age 13 and was further inspired seeing track athletes on television at the 2004 Athens Olympics, as well as Canadian sprint kayaker Adam van Koeverden, who won gold and bronze medals at those Games. "Watching all those races," he said, "I had goosebumps. I remember running around the basement after each of those races for 15 to 20 minutes. In my Grade 8 yearbook I wrote 'Olympian' as my future occupation. I didn't know what that meant but it's the fact I was inspired and held on to that [dream]." Ahmed, now 29, realized his Olympic dream in 2012 in London, where he finished 18th in the 10,000. Four years later, he doubled up in Rio, placing 32nd and fourth, respectively, in the 10,000 and 5,000. Ahmed's breakout moment came three months earlier at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., according to Jerry Schumacher, his coach at the Portland-based Bowerman Track Club since 2014. The former University of Wisconsin-Madison standout took the lead with a lap to go in the 5,000 and hung on for a third-place finish in 13 minutes 1.74 seconds. "I remember thinking he was just scratching the surface and there was better coming," Schumacher told CBC Sports. Ahmed went on to earn Commonwealth Games silver in 2018 and last September clocked 13:01.11 for bronze at the world championships in Doha, Qatar. If there's a sign the Somalia-born runner is ready for Tokyo, he said his record 5,000 run in July at an instrasquad meet in Portland "felt fairly easy. WATCH | Ahmed shatters his 5,000m Canadian record: "Physically I was ready for it, and mentally and emotionally as well," said Ahmed, who enjoys writing and poetry away from the track. "I was very much in tune with my body, on top of my stride, controlling my body and emotions, and was able to observe and read the race well." He's kind of like that quiet assassin. ... He's got this quiet confidence but when he comes out [on the track] he packs a big punch. — Bowerman Track Club coach Jerry Schumacher on Ahmed His brother Ibrahim was able to attend, which gave him extra motivation. "Every scream, every yell and every shout from [Ibrahim] and [my coach and teammates] had pure encouragement," Ahmed said. "It was pushing me, propelling me. There's a deep connection with those individuals and I know how bad they want it for me." Better at handling nerves, pressure "He's kind of like that quiet assassin," Schumacher said of Ahmed, laughing. "You don't expect it [because] he's a very unassuming guy and humble. He's got this quiet confidence but when he comes out [on the track] he packs a big punch." Ahmed admitted to feeling more confident in his abilities and more experienced in handling the nerves, anxiousness and pressures of racing. He also considers himself among those in the hunt for an Olympic medal next summer in Tokyo. Only Joshua Cheptegei, who set a world record of 12:35.36 on Aug. 14, has run faster than Ahmed since Jan. 1, while Cheptegei's Ugandan teammate Jacob Kiplimo (12:48.63) and Ethiopia's Selemon Barega (12:49.08) are the others to have run under 12:51. This is the company Ahmed now keeps and wanted, Schumacher said, when he arrived at Bowerman with big dreams but lacking the skills, confidence and development to immediately reach an elite level. "That's what he's always been driving for," the renowned Schumacher said. "Moh's competitiveness or competitive instincts have been the same since [Day 1]. But medalling at that level, with those guys, is always hard." Ahmed hopes he put enough fear in his competitors in the world final after taking the lead with about 500 metres to the finish, dropping to fifth and working his way back to third on the straightaway at Khalifa International Stadium. WATCH | Ahmed claims 5,000m bronze at 2019 worlds: Health will be paramount in the eight months leading up to Tokyo, Ahmed noted. "My dad once told me, 'Only a healthy man can go out and seek their destiny.' If you are healthy and can pile up the mileage week after week, you'll be prepared," he said. American runner Evan Jager remembers Ahmed having "a lot of room to grow" when he joined Bowerman, watching him make big gains the first two years and reset the bar soon after the 2016 Rio Olympics. "He wasn't going to be satisfied with anything less than standing on the podium at global championships," said Jager, a silver medallist in the 3,000 steeplechase at Rio. "Every part of his life was centred around running and people are starting to see his hard work and dedication pay off. "I was not shocked and shocked at the same time [at his running 12:47] because of how easy he made it look," said Jager, who was in the race but wasn't able to hold Ahmed's pace and didn't finish. "Tough, fun and super frustrating" is how Jager describes battling his longtime teammate at practice these days. "He's definitely more confident over the past two years," Jager said. "Keeping up with him is a tall, tall task. Everyone on the team looks up to him and it just sets the bar even higher. "I would not bet against Moh to medal [in Tokyo] but championship races are so hard and competitive. Everyone brings their A-plus-plus game to an Olympic final and I have no doubt he'll do the required thinking and planning to get there."

  • Week 12 Pickups: Replacing Joe Burrow, Rex Burkhead and more

    With Joe Burrow and Rex Burkhead out with season-ending injuries, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski highlight a couple players to consider rostering.

  • Mad Bets: Will the Packers cover -8.5 vs. Bears?

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by Robert Mays, of The Athletic, to give their picks for the Bears-Packers game on Sunday Night.

  • Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: How to watch the exhibition fight

    Everything you need to know to keep up with the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout on Saturday.

  • Stephen Curry calls Klay Thompson Achilles injury a 'gut punch'

    Curry believes that the Warriors can still compete for an NBA title without Thompson.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ravens' playoff hopes are precarious as they face Steelers on Thanksgiving

    The Ravens went from a legitimate contender to a team fighting to make the playoffs.

  • Tom Brady (kind of) got away with throwing 2 passes and making a catch in wild play vs. Rams

    Looks like Tom Brady really can do it all?

  • 5 things to watch for in inaugural College Football Playoff rankings

    Who will be in the top four? Where will BYU and Cincinnati end up? How will the Pac-12 fare? In a pandemic-shortened season, the inaugural CFP rankings will actually say a lot.

  • Rams vs. Buccaneers highlights | Week 11

    Watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlights from Week 11 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com