Working from home? Grab a new laptop, tablet or monitor during this massive Prime Day sale—save up to $650!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Prime Day deal event: Save up to 30 percent off Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and Samsung laptops, monitors, desktops and more More

Good news! If you’re looking for a new laptop, computer monitor or tablet, then today—the second and final day of Prime Day 2020—is your lucky day.

Right now, you can save nearly 40 percent on laptops and computer accessories from top name brands, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Samsung and more. We’re talking savings of up to $650! If anyone in your household is in need of new equipment, this is the most cost-effective day to make that purchase.

Of course, you’ll get free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

But act fast and shop now: this is the last day of the Prime Day shopping event!

Shop it: Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and Samsung laptops, monitors, desktops, and more on sale, starting at $27, amazon.com

Samsung's answer to the iPad is much lighter, and, at $128, is an absolute steal.(Photo: Amazon) More

For Prime Day, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, an 8-inch tablet that’s the first real alternative to the iPad, is on sale for $22 off—down to just $128.

The lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tab A comes in at just over a pound and boasts 32GB of storage (expandable up to a whopping 512GB via microSD card), compared to Apple’s entry level 32GB (which is not expandable). The Tab A’s 8-inch display has a full HD widescreen for immersive viewing, while the iPad is not widescreen at all. Shopper who have experienced both had good things to say about the Samsung.

“The iPad is bulky and, in spite of being an ‘Air’ model, it’s a bit heavy to lug around. And, as with any Apple product, eventually the battery life becomes ridiculously short,” shared a five-star Amazon reviewer. “This Galaxy has been a lifesaver. The battery life is amazing, the tablet is lightweight and, because it's a tablet and not a reader dedicated to a single company, I have the Nook, Kindle, Kobo and Google Play apps all working well in one place so I can choose my next book from whichever library I want.”

An unbulky bag for your laptop is essential—and nearly 40 percent off. (Photo: Amazon) More

On sale for $27 (was $44), the Dell Pro Slim Backpack is brilliantly designed.

“This is a great backpack for a 15-inch laptop plus more,” shared a delighted reviewer. “It has a very slim design that is attractive and unobtrusive. It holds all my daily needs as well as the laptop. The material is very sturdy and wipes off easily. The pockets and straps are also well made and should hold up to daily use for a long time.”

Check out more deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.