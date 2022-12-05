Computer Aided Detection Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Imaging Modality (Mammography, MRI, Ultrasound, Tomosynthesis, Others), By Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders), By Company and By Region.

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Computer Aided Detection Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370169/?utm_source=GNW

The global computer aided detection market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include rise in incidences of chronic diseases and technological advancements, which are bolstering the growth of the market, globally.

Computer aided detection (CAD) is a group of algorithms that use pattern identification to help physicians understand medical images.The computer aided detection software helps in the early diagnosis of various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic diseases, and neurological diseases through the imaging modalities, such as magnetic resonance imaging, x-rays imaging, ultrasound imaging, and computed tomography.

The other factors supporting the market’s growth are increasing awareness, growing investments, increase in population, changing lifestyle, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies and support from governments for healthcare infrastructure. Also, the gradual surge in demand for health insurance and medical tourism are some of the key factors that are projected to bolster the market growth.
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Rising incidence of various chronic diseases such as stroke, various types of cancers, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological dysfunctions are increasing the demand of computer-aided detection, which propels the market growth, globally.Owing to the rapid change in lifestyles and environment, the number of cancer cases such as lung cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, prostate, and leukemia, are rising which enables the need for CAD.

According to WHO, there is a probability of a 30% rise in the number of cancer cases by 2038.Computer-aided detection system assist doctors to detect cancer at early stages, reduce mortality rates for cancer and other diseases and also helps in decreasing the false negative rate, due to which people and multispecialty hospitals are opting for diagnostic imaging techniques.

Thus, in turn, bolstering the growth of the market. According to the CDC, in the U.S., roughly 210,828 people were detected with lung cancer, including 99,433 women and 111,395 men. Also, in the U.S., 157,423 people died from lung cancer. Furthermore, due to the growing awareness among the patients about successful cancer treatment, is also a contributing factor for the growth of the market.
Technological Advancements and Increasing Investments
Over the past few years, rapid technological advancements are done in healthcare sector, which propels the market growth.Technological advancements like evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and increase in sensitivity are projected to strengthen the continuous development of the global CAD market.

For instance, in 2020, a study in work with data sets from the U.S. and the United Kingdom (U.K.) revealed that the AI model was able to successfully screen for breast cancer using only the pixel data given. Medical researchers and physicians are using medical imaging devices which are coupled with computer aided detection. Owing to the demand for error free detection, the demand for computational assistance is rising. Therefore, advanced digital imaging techniques are being improved for the better effectiveness and efficiencies of CAD solutions. In addition to these, major investments in R&D of computer aided detection with 3D imaging is augmenting the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The global computer aided detection market is segmented into imaging modality, application, and company.Based on imaging modality, the market is divided into mammography, MRI, ultrasound, tomosynthesis, and others.

Based on application, the market is divided into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders.Based on oncology, the market is further divided into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and others.

In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rise in incidence of various types of cancer in the country.
Market Players
Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V, iCAD, Inc., Invivo Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, EDDA technology, Inc., FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global computer aided detection market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Computer Aided Detection Market, By Imaging Modality:
o Mammography
o MRI
o Ultrasound
o Tomosynthesis
o Others
• Computer Aided Detection Market, By Application:
o Oncology
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Others
o Cardiovascular Diseases
o Neurological Disorders
• Computer Aided Detection Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
o Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in computer aided detection market

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370169/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Canadian speed skaters Dubreuil, Maltais win gold at Four Continents Championships

    Canadians Laurent Dubreuil and Valerie Maltais skated to gold medals on Friday in Quebec City at the ISU Four Continents Championships. Dubreuil, of Levis, Que., won the men's 500-metres in a time of 34.462 seconds. Japan's Yuma Murakami, who trained with the Canadian team in Quebec City this past summer, won silver (34.880), while Korea's Jun-Ho Kim (34.978) captured the bronze. Dubreuil won an Olympic silver medal in the men's 1,000m event earlier this year in Beijing. "This first internationa

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • World Cup 2022: Canada still looking to make history in final World Cup match

    Canada is looking to go out with a bang as they hope to leave Qatar with their first ever points at a World Cup when they face Morocco on Thursday.

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap