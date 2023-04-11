Computational Biology Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 10.82 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Computational Biology Market is valued at USD 4.71 Billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a value of USD 17.46 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.80% during the forecast period, 2023–2030.



Market Overview

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for computational biology in drug discovery and development, personalized medicine, and precision medicine.

Computational biology is a branch of biology that uses computer science and mathematics to study biological systems. It is used to model and simulate biological processes, identify patterns in biological data, and develop new drugs and therapies.

The drug discovery and development segment is expected to be the largest market for computational biology during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for new drugs and therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases. Computational biology is used in drug discovery and development to identify potential drug targets, screen compounds for efficacy and toxicity, and optimize drug candidates.

The personalized medicine segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for personalized healthcare. Computational biology is used in personalized medicine to develop tailored treatments for individual patients. It is used to identify genetic variants that may be associated with a disease, and to predict the response of a patient to a particular drug.

The precision medicine segment is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for precision medicine. Precision medicine is a type of healthcare that takes into account the individual's genetic makeup, environment, and lifestyle to develop tailored treatments. Computational biology is used in precision medicine to identify genetic variants that may be associated with a disease, and to predict the response of a patient to a particular drug.

Market Dynamics

The computational biology market is driven by several factors, including advancements in technology, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and the need for more efficient drug discovery and development processes. However, the market also faces challenges such as data security concerns, lack of standardization, and shortage of skilled professionals.

Advancements in technology, particularly in omics technologies, have led to the generation of large amounts of complex data, which require sophisticated computational tools for analysis and interpretation. This has led to an increasing demand for computational biology tools and services.

The demand for personalized medicine is also driving the growth of the computational biology market. Personalized medicine involves tailoring medical treatment to individual patients based on their genetic makeup and other personal factors. Computational biology tools are essential in identifying biomarkers and developing targeted therapies for specific patient groups.

Efficient drug discovery and development processes are also crucial in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Computational biology tools are used in drug discovery and development to identify potential drug targets, optimize drug efficacy and safety, and reduce development costs and time.

However, the market also faces challenges such as data security concerns. As the amount of sensitive data generated by omics technologies increases, data security concerns become more significant. Companies and institutions must ensure that they have appropriate measures in place to protect sensitive data.

The lack of standardization is also a challenge in the computational biology market. The lack of standardization in data formats and analysis methods can lead to inconsistencies in research results and hinder collaboration between different research groups.

Finally, there is a shortage of skilled professionals in the computational biology field. The demand for skilled professionals is high, but the supply is limited. This shortage is expected to continue in the coming years, posing a challenge to the growth of the market.

Top Players in the Global Computational Biology Market

Dassault Systèmes SE (France)

Chemical Computing Group ULC (Canada)

Genedata AG (Switzerland)

Instem PLC (UK)

Compugen Ltd (Israel)



Top Report Findings

The computational biology market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.80 from 2023 to 2030.

The drug discovery and development segment are expected to be the largest market for computational biology during the forecast period.

The personalized medicine segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the computational biology market is being driven by the increasing demand for computational biology in drug discovery and development, personalized medicine, and precision medicine.

The key challenges that are hindering the growth of the computational biology market are lack of skilled professionals in computational biology, high cost of computational biology tools and software, complex regulatory landscape, and data privacy and security concerns.



The computational biology market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery and development, personalized medicine, precision medicine, and others. The drug discovery and development segment is expected to be the largest market for computational biology during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for new drugs and therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases. Computational biology is used in drug discovery and development to identify potential drug targets, screen compounds for efficacy and toxicity, and optimize drug candidates.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and government organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment is expected to be the largest market for computational biology during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in R&D activities to develop new drugs and therapies. Computational biology is used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify potential drug targets, screen compounds for efficacy and toxicity, and optimize drug candidates.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to be the largest market for computational biology during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region. Additionally, the region is also home to a number of academic and research institutes that are involved in computational biology research.

Top Trends in Global Computational Biology Market

Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics: The increasing amount of data generated by omics technologies requires sophisticated computational tools for analysis and interpretation. Cloud computing provides a scalable and cost-effective solution for managing large amounts of data and enables researchers to access computational resources from anywhere in the world. Big data analytics, on the other hand, involves using advanced algorithms and statistical techniques to extract insights from complex data sets.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are increasingly being integrated into computational biology to improve the accuracy and efficiency of data analysis and interpretation. AI and ML algorithms can help identify patterns in large data sets, predict outcomes, and optimize drug discovery and development processes.

Single-Cell Analysis Technologies: Single-cell analysis technologies are emerging as a key trend in the computational biology market. These technologies enable researchers to analyze individual cells and uncover insights into cellular heterogeneity, cellular function, and disease mechanisms. Single-cell analysis technologies are particularly useful in cancer research and personalized medicine.

Collaborative Research Initiatives: Collaborative research initiatives are becoming more prevalent in the computational biology market. These initiatives involve multiple organizations, such as academic institutions, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies, working together to solve complex research problems. Collaborative research initiatives enable researchers to access expertise, share data, and pool resources, leading to faster and more efficient research outcomes.

Open-Source Software: Open-source software is becoming increasingly popular in the computational biology market. Open-source software allows researchers to access and modify software code, enabling them to customize software tools to their specific research needs. Open-source software also promotes collaboration and knowledge sharing within the research community.



Regional Analysis

North America: North America is the largest market for computational biology, owing to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research organizations, and academic institutions in the region. The United States dominates the North American market, with Canada also contributing significantly to the growth of the market in the region. The increasing demand for personalized medicine, the need for more efficient drug discovery and development processes, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies are driving the growth of the computational biology market in North America.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for computational biology, driven by the increasing investment in research and development activities, the presence of a large patient population, and the growing demand for personalized medicine. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy are the major contributors to the growth of the computational biology market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing investment in research and development activities, the presence of a large patient population, and the growing demand for personalized medicine. China, Japan, and India are the major contributors to the growth of the computational biology market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Latin America: The Latin American market for computational biology is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by the increasing investment in research and development activities, the growing adoption of advanced technologies, and the presence of a large patient population. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major contributors to the growth of the computational biology market in Latin America.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing investment in research and development activities, the growing adoption of advanced technologies, and the presence of a large patient population. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa are the major contributors to the growth of the computational biology market in the Middle East and Africa



Global Computational Biology Market Segmentation

By Application

Cellular & Biological Simulation

Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling

Preclinical Drug Development

Clinical Trials

Human Body Simulation Software



By Services

n-house

Contract

By End-Use

Academics

Industry

Commercial



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.71 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 17.46 Billion CAGR 17.80% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Chemical Computing Group Inc.; Compugen Ltd.; Simulation Plus Inc.; Genedata AG; Certara; Insilico Biotechnology AG; Accelrys; Rhenovia Pharma SAS; Entelos; Nimbus Discovery LLC; and Rhenovia Pharma SAS. Customization Options If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/computational-biology-market-1302/request-sample

The key questions answered in the Computational Biology Market Report are:

What is the size and potential of the global computational biology market, and what are its growth prospects during the forecast period? What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the computational biology market, and how are they expected to impact market growth? What are the major applications of computational biology, and what is the current and projected market share of each application? What are the major end-users of computational biology, and what is the current and projected market share of each end-user? What are the major technologies used in computational biology, and what is the current and projected market share of each technology? What are the major products and services offered in the computational biology market, and what is the current and projected market share of each product and service? What are the major geographic regions in the computational biology market, and what is the current and projected market share of each region? Who are the major players in the computational biology market, and what are their market strategies, competitive landscape, and recent developments? What are the major trends in the computational biology market, and how are they expected to shape the market during the forecast period? What are the major challenges faced by the computational biology market, and what are the strategies adopted by companies to overcome these challenges?

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the computational biology market, and profiles of the key players involved in the market. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

