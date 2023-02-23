Compumedics' (ASX:CMP) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after we looked into Compumedics (ASX:CMP), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Compumedics is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = AU$987k ÷ (AU$42m - AU$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Compumedics has an ROCE of 4.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Compumedics has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Compumedics' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 7.0% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Compumedics to turn into a multi-bagger.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 42%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 4.1%. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Compumedics is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 49% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

