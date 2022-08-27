  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Compromises in Democrats' climate bill will hit communities facing most pollution hardest, critics say

Bill Keveney, USA TODAY
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change
The community surrounding the Port of Los Angeles would benefit from pollution mitigation and clean-energy initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act, said Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán, a supporter of the legislation who represents the Southern California port area.
The community surrounding the Port of Los Angeles would benefit from pollution mitigation and clean-energy initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act, said Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán, a supporter of the legislation who represents the Southern California port area.

The late addition of oil and gas initiatives to the Inflation Reduction Act helped Democrats pass the sweeping legislation, but advocates for people of color and low-income communities fear the compromise will harm those groups.

The act is the U.S. government's biggest effort yet to fight climate change, and it makes a targeted attempt to help groups historically hit hardest by the pollution fueling global warming — especially communities located by emissions-producing ports, highways and industrial facilities.

Those emissions not only warm the Earth, they also contribute to health consequences. But transitioning to greener transportation and industry has proven a costly and controversial challenge.

The IRA, signed into law by President Biden earlier this month, includes about $370 billion in climate-related initiatives, with $60 billion aimed at assisting communities of color and low-income populations, who tend to live closest to ports, highways and industrial plants as a result of redlining and other historical discrimination.

It also included fossil fuel concessions, which provide for oil and gas leasing in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska and preference ahead of solar and wind projects on millions of acres of public land. Those were added to ensure the support of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, for a bill that needed the support of all Senate Democrats in the face of total Republican opposition. The fossil fuel provisions will lead to more emissions, which are likely to be felt more by communities already most affected by pollution and climate change, advocates say.

The concessions are "unacceptable," said Nicole Wong of the Greenlining Institute, a research group that advocates for communities of color in relation to the challenges of climate change.

"Even if we make these big gains when it comes to investing in renewable energy (and) clean transportation, which needs to happen and we support, it shouldn't come at the expense of low-income communities of color who are going to be suffering the brunt of oil and gas pollution," she said.

EXPLANATION: Biden signs climate and health care bill. Now, Democrats race to explain its benefits

BREAKDOWN: Prescription drugs, taxes, climate change: What the Inflation Reduction Act will mean for you

Climate bill set out to help areas near high-emission ports, freeways

Aid for frontline communities, those located closest to pollution sources and suffering the greatest harm from climate change, was baked into The Inflation Reduction Act.

Its overarching objectives include bringing the U.S. closer to greenhouse gas emissions-reduction goals for 2030 and encouraging renewable energy use. But major elements of the law set out to address historic disparities that led to pollution in frontline communities.

The act includes funds for housing and transportation programs to help reduce people's energy bills, local job creation efforts in renewable-energy technologies and cleanup of fossil fuel pollution at ports and near industrial areas.

Environmental justice priorities in the law include $3 billion for zero-emission equipment and technology at ports; $3 billion for climate justice block grants to address the disproportionate environmental and public health harms in disadvantaged neighborhoods; and $3 billion to reconnect neighborhoods divided by infrastructure barriers and harmed by crowded, polluting transportation routes, long a problem for neighborhoods populated by people of color.

SHOUTING DISTANCE: That's how close the Inflation Reduction Act would get US to its climate goals

Those living in frontline communities may benefit from a rebate that now extends to used electric vehicles ($4,000) instead of just new ones ($7,500), said Matt Petersen, CEO of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), a non-profit pursuing initiatives and technology to create a green economy. The rebate aspect is a significant improvement over tax credits offered in the past, which required the buyer to have a significant tax bill and wait many months to get the money back.

"That's going to be very tangible, because even if gas is only $3 or $4 a gallon, instead of $5 a gallon, that's such a huge expense for a lot of folks," especially those who have to drive long distances to work, he said. "And a rebate allows you to make it part of the financing of the vehicle … and use that toward the down payment."

Although the act does not include significant money for public transit and alternate transportation, such as electric bicycles, the rebates and other elements could benefit ride-share and other transportation programs that have become popular in frontline communities, he said.

U.S. Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-California, whose bills on ports and climate justice were incorporated into the IRA, said the legislation will provide targeted help to those facing the harshest consequences of pollution and climate change.

"We are long overdue for climate and clean energy investments. What it means for low-income communities, communities of color is that it's going to help reduce air pollution, it's going to improve public health and it will lower energy costs," she said.

Barragán, whose district includes the Port of Los Angeles and truck-crowded freeways, said she is disappointed with the fossil fuel provisions but that the legislation marks a milestone in the battle against climate change.

"We have to take the progress from this bill and its historic investments in climate, making sure that those dollars are going out to the community and (that) they're used for the intended purpose of going zero-emission and clean energy," she said. "This is a step in the right direction, but we still need to do more."

A long-term Southwestern drought, fueled by climate change, is evident in this photo that show the &quot;bathtub ring,&quot; evidence of falling water levels, at New Mexico's Elephant Butte Reservoir in mid-August. The climate change provisions of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act is designed to counter environmental damage.
A long-term Southwestern drought, fueled by climate change, is evident in this photo that show the "bathtub ring," evidence of falling water levels, at New Mexico's Elephant Butte Reservoir in mid-August. The climate change provisions of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act is designed to counter environmental damage.

Climate bill just 'a down payment' for hard-hit communities, critic says

Beyond the concessions made to secure Manchin's vote, critics say the law doesn't go far enough to help frontline communities.

The $60 billion – an analysis by the Just Solutions Collective pegs direct benefits at just $47.5 billion – isn't nearly enough to meet the White House's stated commitment to marginalized communities, critics say. They also question whether those groups will get access to the full amount available when the law is implemented.

The legislation is a "mixed bag" that doesn't go far enough to provide frontline communities with the assistance needed to mitigate many years of neglect, said Sacoby Wilson, a University of Maryland public health professor and director of the Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health.

"The $60 billion for environmental justice? It's a down payment. It's not what the communities deserve who have been dumped on for decades after decades after decades. It should be five times that much as a start," he said, adding that it should be closer to the amount in last year's much larger Build Back Better bill.

Wilson also wants jobs created by the focus on renewable energy and other technologies to be centered in disadvantaged communities that traditionally haven't received such benefits.

Another element drawing concern is a provision for tax credits for carbon capture and storage. The technology separates carbon dioxide, a major contributor to warming temperatures, from industrial processes before the gas gets into the atmosphere. It's then stored in underground geologic formations.

Environmental justice advocates criticize carbon capture's inclusion, saying it encourages continued reliance on fossil fuels without having a proven track record, leaving the most vulnerable communities at risk of more pollution.

"(Carbon dioxide) gets captured and then it goes in a pipeline and travels across communities to get processed. … We know from other initiatives that (there are) risks to piping it across country and then what does that mean for the communities where there might be a leak or spill?" said Ozawa Bineshi Albert, co-executive director of the Climate Justice Alliance, which advocates for frontline communities.

Indigenous people are especially concerned about the transportation of carbon dioxide through their communities, along with the pollution dangers posed by leasing and drilling in Alaska and on rural public lands, said University of Michigan professor Kyle Whyte, director of the school's Tishman Center for Social Justice and the Environment.

"Those provisions are extremely stressful to tribal communities and affect native people's health," he said.

Meanwhile, the legislation's conservative critics have a wholly different set of concerns.

Congressional Republicans voted against the IRA, with conservatives saying its favoring of renewable energy over oil and gas will raise fuel prices and discourage business investment, hurting the same lower-income groups the act's supporters say they are trying to help.

"It's going to ensure that longer-term energy costs in these communities are going to be higher," said Joel Griffith, research fellow with The Heritage Foundation.

But for advocates fighting for cleaner air in frontline communities, the passage of the legislation is just a start.

Maryland's Wilson sees the IRA's passage in increasingly gridlocked Washington as "a small positive step" on which to build. And, whatever the law's drawbacks, he said the focus should now be on making sure communities that have felt the biggest brunt of pollution, climate change and environmental racism receive the money and support they are due.

"We have to make sure the implementation doesn't lead to more environmental injustice, more climate injustice, that we can push in the fall to elect people who are going to keep pushing forward to make sure we're getting more dollars to address this," he said. The Black community "has been dealing with environmental racism for hundreds of years."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inflation Reduction Act: Will low-income communities benefit?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Five questions with Canadian hockey 'golden-goaler' Marie-Philip Poulin

    Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player in the world, male or female, to score goals in four straight Olympic hockey finals. The 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., reinforced her golden-goaler reputation by scoring twice, including the eventual winner, in February's final in Beijing where Canada edged the United States 3-2. Poulin leads defending champion Canada into the women's world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • 2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Timbers down Sounders 2-1 to win Cascadia Cup

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and the Portland Timbers won the Cascadia Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Friday night. The Cascadia Cup is a three-way competition between the Timbers, Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps. It was created by supporters of all three clubs before they joined MLS. The Timbers needed a win or draw to claim the title for the first time since 2017. Dairon Asprilla converted a penalty kick for

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla