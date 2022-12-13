Comprise recognized for recent tech client achievements with honors from three organizations

Comprise

Awards from Business Intelligence, MarCom and PR Daily underscore the rapidly growing agency’s expertise in effectively communicating complicated stories

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise™, a full-service agency that delivers a complete range of compelling and comprehensive communications services, has received awards from Business Intelligence Group, MarCom and PR Daily. These awards are a direct result of the successful work Comprise recently completed for its technology clients across several niche verticals.

“Communicating complex, complicated or otherwise challenging stories in a simple, easy-to-understand, engaging manner is one of the things we do best,” said Doyle Albee, Comprise’s president and CEO. “These award wins represent our relentless commitment to equipping all of our clients with the innovative and strategic communications tools and tactics necessary to drive conversations, shape perceptions and achieve results.”

Providing public relations, digital marketing, website development, content creation, social media management, design and other communications services, Comprise recently won the following awards:

— 2022 External Campaign of the Year from Business Intelligence Group for conceiving, launching and executing CableLabs’ 10G Challenge.

— Platinum winner in the Video/Audio category of the 2022 MarCom Awards for developing CableLabs’ informational 10G web video.

— Ragan’s PR Daily Awards Corporate Communications Campaign honorable mention for work on the 10G Challenge.

“CableLabs has been working with Comprise for nearly three years,” said Ann Finnie, director of communications at CableLabs. "Comprise has consistently provided us with excellent work and attention. They jumped right in to help us create and launch The 10G Challenge — a critical project. Comprise really hustles for us and leaves no stone unturned.”

Working with CableLabs to develop and execute the 10G Challenge from inception through completion, Comprise created an educational and competition-focused campaign to encourage awareness around the near-future 10G broadband network. The agency incorporated public relations, graphic design and website development, social media management and influencer relations to educate innovators and inspire the development of applications that would run on this emerging network. Comprise engaged with a number of well-known companies on the 10G Challenge, including recruiting industry expert judges from Corning, Intel, Mayo Clinic and Zoom.

Comprise has recently added several new clients to its roster, including Actifai, the National Content & Technology Cooperative, Pharmafusion, RYVYL, Solwey Consulting, FluidLogic, Stratom and more. The agency’s extensive experience in niche technology sectors earned PR Daily’s Top Agency Awards honors as a winner in the Technology Campaign category in April. Comprise was also recognized as Public Relations & Marketing Agency of the Year by Business Intelligence Group for the second consecutive year and named to Inc.’s inaugural Power Partner Awards list.

