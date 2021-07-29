Comprehensively Restored Jaguar D-Type Wants To Race Into Your Life

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This classic Jag was used in vintage racing and rally entrant for almost two decades.

The Jaguar D-Type is likely the single most iconic British sports racing car of its era – or of any era, really. It's sad to think that such a stunning car could have such a star-crossed story behind it. In 1954, the Jaguar D-Type was introduced and began winning races almost immediately. The D-Type won at Sebring that year, finishing second at Le Mans; a win would come a year later. Unfortunately, in February of 1957, a fire tore through the Coventry factory, destroying a handful of D-Types, as well as necessary tooling and documentation. The D-Type's story was over, with just over 70 produced (counting the cars lost in the fire).

This particular 1955 Jaguar D-Type comes from the Paul Andrews Estate Collection, where it has been driven by the Andrews Family around 2,500 miles since it called the collection home. Before it joined the collection, the “The Ice Racer,” was originally delivered to Finnish Jaguar connoisseur, Curt Lincoln.

In 2003, this example of the 1955 Jaguar D-Type British racer was comprehensively restored by D-Type expert CKL Developments. It has the original factory-upgraded 3.8 engine, transmission, chassis frame, monocoque body, and brake calipers. Along with the sale is very thorough documentation, FIVA Passport, FIA papers, and a JDHT Certificate.

To learn more about the rich history of "The Ice Racer"

