A Comprehensive Guide To Demi Lovato’s Huge Tattoo Collection

Demi Lovato has
a lot of tattoos, and almost every single one of her designs is rooted in deeper meaning. As if the singer's music and story of recovery aren't inspiring enough, the collection of tattoos covering everything from her fingers to her arms to her ribs is more motivating than a two-hour TED talk (and a lot more fun to look at). Lovato got her first tattoo when she was just 16 and has since added over 20 other designs to her lineup. Take a closer look, and you'll notice that every single one is like a landmark in the singer's personal history, chronicling everything from her career come-up and emotional and physical struggles with bulimia and addiction to her public missteps and successful comebacks. Her tattoos are a masterclass in meaningful body art — and you can check them all out, ahead. Dreamcatcher
Lovato is no stranger to expanding and evolving her older tattoos. She got her first — "You make me beautiful" on the right side of her rib cage — in 2008, then added the two feathers just below the quote a few years later. In 2016, she visited
Bang Bang studio in New York
to finish off the design with a massive dreamcatcher.
Feather
Lovato added the feather tattoo behind her ear while on a tour bus for the Warped Tour festival back in 2010. She later admitted to
Hollywood Life
that the design doesn't really mean anything; she just got it because it was cute.
Rose Cover-Up
A few months later, Lovato added a lip imprint to her left wrist, right underneath the word "stay," with a
few of her friends
. By 2015, Lovato had the kiss mark covered up with a rose. She added a second rose to the
cover-up tattoo
a year later.
Cross Lovato also added a black cross to the outside of her right hand as a tribute to her faith in 2011. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Lovato became a fast fan of
finger tattoos
after adding the word "peace" to her left middle finger and "rock n roll" to her right middle finger in 2011. These are the singer's tiniest tattoos to date.
"Let Go & Let God"
Lovato waited nearly a year to add her next
quote tattoo
. Fans started to notice the ink in late 2012, spotting the words "let go [and]" on her right foot and "let God" on her left.
"Now I'm A Warrior" In 2013, Lovato visited Bang Bang again to add "Now I'm a warrior" to the back of her shoulder, a snippet of lyrics from the song "Warrior" off her 2013 eponymous album Demi. "[The tattoo] was kind of like a tribute to releasing the album as well as overcoming some really, really difficult things in my life," she later explained on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Frazer Harrison/AMA2015/Getty Images.
She added five dates in Roman numerals to her left ribcage in 2014 courtesy of
Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy
, signifying the birthdays of her mother Dianna, her older sister Dallas, her younger half-sister Madison, her step-father Eddie, and her biological father Patrick.
"Buddy Was Here"
In 2015, Lovato's dog Buddy tragically died after a coyote
reportedly
got into her backyard. Not long after sharing the news, Lovato got the words "Buddy was here" in child-like handwriting on the inside of her left foot. By 2019, she added another tribute to the late pup in the form of a
detailed portrait tattoo
created by LA tattoo artist Dr. Woo just above the older ink.
