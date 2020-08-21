A Comprehensive Guide To Demi Lovato’s Huge Tattoo Collection

Demi Lovato has a lot of tattoos, and almost every single one of her designs is rooted in deeper meaning. As if the singer's music and story of recovery aren't inspiring enough, the collection of tattoos covering everything from her fingers to her arms to her ribs is more motivating than a two-hour TED talk (and a lot more fun to look at).



Lovato got her first tattoo when she was just 16 and has since added over 20 other designs to her lineup. Take a closer look, and you'll notice that every single one is like a landmark in the singer's personal history, chronicling everything from her career come-up and emotional and physical struggles with bulimia and addiction to her public missteps and successful comebacks. Her tattoos are a masterclass in meaningful body art — and you can check them all out, ahead.

Lovato is no stranger to expanding and evolving her older tattoos. She got her first — "You make me beautiful" on the right side of her rib cage — in 2008, then added the two feathers just below the quote a few years later. In 2016, she visited Bang Bang studio in New York to finish off the design with a massive dreamcatcher.

Lovato added the feather tattoo behind her ear while on a tour bus for the Warped Tour festival back in 2010. She later admitted to Hollywood Life that the design doesn't really mean anything; she just got it because it was cute.

A few months later, Lovato added a lip imprint to her left wrist, right underneath the word "stay," with a few of her friends . By 2015, Lovato had the kiss mark covered up with a rose. She added a second rose to the cover-up tattoo a year later.