Compound Semiconductor Materials Market will surpass US$ 65 Billion revenues towards the end of 2032, says Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Compound Semiconductor Materials: 5G Technology to Offer Immense Growth Opportunities

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market is valued at US$ 32 Billion and is likely to reach US$ 65 Billion by 2032. Sales of compound semiconductor materials are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032.  

The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics, as well as the increasing adoption of 5G technology. Compound semiconductor materials have several advantages over traditional semiconductor materials, including higher efficiency and faster data processing capabilities. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, followed by North America and Europe.

Compound semiconductor materials are composed of two or more elements from different groups in the periodic table. These materials have unique electrical and optical properties, making them ideal for a variety of applications, including consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and solar power.

The increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablets, is one of the primary drivers of market growth. Compound semiconductor materials are widely used in these devices due to their high efficiency and faster data processing capabilities.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the material type, the compound semiconductor materials market is segmented into III-V compounds, II-VI compounds, IV-IV compounds, sapphire, and others. The III-V compounds segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to their wide usage in various applications, including solar cells, lasers, and light-emitting diodes.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial, and others. The consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to the growing demand for smartphones and tablets.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the compound semiconductor materials market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan. North America and Europe are also significant markets for compound semiconductor materials, owing to the presence of major players in these regions.

Key Companies-

  • Cree Inc.

  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

  • Galaxy Compound Semiconductors Inc.

  • Dow Corning Corporation

  • Nichia Corporation

  • Momentive

These companies are constantly innovating and investing in research and development to improve the performance and reliability of their products. In addition, there is a growing trend towards vertical integration in the compound semiconductor materials market, with companies seeking to control the entire supply chain from raw materials to finished products. This trend is driven by the need for greater quality control and more efficient manufacturing processes. As the demand for high-performance electronic devices and renewable energy systems continues to grow, the compound semiconductor materials market is expected to remain highly competitive, with new players entering the market and existing players striving to stay ahead of the curve.

The compound semiconductor materials market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for consumer electronics and the increasing adoption of 5G technology. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, followed by North America and Europe. The III-V compounds segment is expected to dominate the market based on material type, while the consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate based on application. Key players in the market are focusing on research and development activities to develop new and innovative compound semiconductor materials to cater to the growing demand from various applications.

