New Compostable Dog Poop Bags With Handles 2022 - Updated Amazon Listings Announced

Pogi's Pet Supplies
·4 min read

Hong Kong Island, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Pogi’s Pet Supplies, a company focused on offering sustainable pet products, is encouraging pet owners to find out more about its plant-based compostable Grab & Go dog poop bags with Easy-Tie handles. For more information on the innovative product design and features visit: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/02/08/2381206/0/en/Pogi-s-Compostable-Dog-Poop-Bags-With-Handles-New-Extra-Large-Biodegradable-Bags-On-Amazon.html

Pogi's compostable dog poop bags contain zero plastic and are extra-large, sturdy, and leak-proof. The company says that the size and strength of the bag ensure that the buyer never has to worry about the clean-up of their dog’s poop getting messy, even with larger breeds. The company also claims that the Easy-Tie handles on the bag make tying them a breeze without messes. According to Pogi’s Pet Supplies, the bags are meant to be the best of both worlds as they are both plant-based and dog-friendly.

The earth-friendly dog poop bags come in a size of 7 inches by 14.5 inches, making them adequate for every dog breed from the smallest Chihuahua to the largest German Shepherd. The bags also come in a cleverly designed box that pulls double duty as a convenient dispenser for them, making it easy to just grab a bag and head out the door when it is time for a walk in the park. The bag is also powder fresh-scented to mask any stray odors from its contents.

When it comes to the compostability of the bags, they are Certified Compostable worldwide. Pogi’s poop bags are both home compostable as well as compostable in industrial facilities. This is very convenient as it means that pet owners will be able to compost the bags whether they have the infrastructure to compost them at home or whether they have arranged for their compostable trash to be regularly carried to a dedicated industrial composting location. The attention to detail and quest for sustainability extends to the packaging as well, as the cardboard cores and packaging are all made completely from recycled materials.

As previously announced, all of Pogi’s products have been certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (Registration #891049, ASTM D6400, ASTM 6868), the largest certification program for compostable products in America, European Bioplastics (Registration # 7P0914, Standard EN 13432), a certification for products made from compostable materials, and TÜV Rheinland® (DIN CERTCO Reg #7P0914, Standard AS 5810), a standard for plant-based materials suitable for home composting.

The bags can be purchased in two SKUs. The smaller package contains 300 bags and retails for $14.99 which works out to 5 cents per bag. The larger package contains 900 bags and retails for $35.99 which works out to 4 cents per bag. The 300 bag package lasts buyers for around 4 months while the larger 900 bag package will provide enough bags to last a whole year.

The product has proved to be exceedingly popular with buyers as it currently has almost 9800 reviews on its Amazon listing for an outstanding rating of 4.7 out of 5. Around 93% of the users have rated it at either 4 or 5 stars. The bags are rated individually by feature too and they score a 5.0 for their leak-proof nature, 4.7 for their durability, 4.6 for their sturdiness, 4.4 for their scent masking capabilities, and 4.3 for their ease of disposal.

A spokesperson for the company talks about the bags and its mission for creating safe and sustainable pet products by saying, “We want to give our customers the options to make caring for their pet a breeze while also giving them the satisfaction of using sustainable and eco-friendly products that will not be a burden on the environment once they are disposed of. The Grab & Go dog poop bag is one such flagship product that has been designed to meet the requirements of our mission. We have succeeded in creating a great dog poop bag which offers effortless knotting with Easy-Tie handles, plenty of space, and is a joy to carry and handle.”

Readers can browse through several more of the company’s compostable products by heading over to its Amazon page at https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/0552F1EB-7F25-4EA0-85BE-FB22F5D9101F

###

For more information about Pogi's Pet Supplies, contact the company here:

Pogi's Pet Supplies
Dar Ghafourpour
+852-9300-3570
dar@pogis.com

CONTACT: Dar Ghafourpour


