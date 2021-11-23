ComplyAdvantage Honored To Make Chartis Research RiskTech100 List For A Second Straight Year

New York, NY, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection, today announced that it has been selected for the Chartis Research RiskTech100®, an annual evaluation of the leading global risk technology providers for the second year in a row.

RiskTech100® is acknowledged as the most comprehensive independent study of the world’s major players in risk and compliance technology. Using a robust, repeatable methodology, it ranks the top 100 risk technology providers and identifies the top players in specific risk and compliance categories.

Vendors from all areas of risk technology make detailed submissions to Chartis’ team of industry experts, which analyzes these and other data sources to develop the final rankings. The rankings are published in a report, which also contains an analysis of the risk technology space and a thought-leadership paper that explores new angles and emerging topics.”

‘A sharper business focus has enabled ComplyAdvantage to make headway in the market, as reflected in its six-point rise in the rankings,’ said Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. ‘This has also helped to position it as a potential disruptor in the data space.’

ComplyAdvantage offers a true hyperscale financial risk insight and AML data solution that leverages machine learning and natural language processing to help regulated organizations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime. The company’s proprietary ComplyData™ graph is derived from millions of data points that provide dynamic, real-time insights across sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and negative news. This reduces dependence on manual review processes and legacy databases by up to 80% and improves how companies screen and monitor clients and transactions.

“We are honored to be recognized for the Chartis Research RiskTech100® for a second year,” said Charles Delingpole, Founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage. “This acknowledgement is important because it validates the innovation and efficacy of our hyperscale approach to risk management.”

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry’s leading source of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage’s mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 700 enterprises in 69 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they’re doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company actively identifies tens of thousands of risk events from millions of structured and unstructured data points every single day.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs located in New York, London, Singapore and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Ontario Teachers’, Index Ventures and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

