Compliments of the chef — Leonard Taylor’s ‘personal chef.’ UM ‘hometown hero’ gets fit

Last season, University of Miami former five-star signee Leonard Taylor III had a heart-to-heart with “all the coaches’’ — his mother sitting in the room — about how he needed to work “harder in practice, grind in the classroom’’ and be committed to increasing his weight, lifting and studying more film.

Head coach Mario Cristobal “basically was telling me I had to grow up,’’ he said.

On Friday, the gifted junior defensive tackle out of Miami Palmetto High told reporters that he has added eating right — compliments of the chef, his “personal chef” — to his formula for success.

“I’m 310,’’ said the 6-3 Taylor. “Last season 295, 275. I got this chef this year that cooks me prep meals so I can manage my weight. That’s been a big [improvement]. My own personal chef that makes me prep meals before practice, after practice, for dinners and all that.”

Taylor started the last nine of his 12 games in 2022, tied with safety Kamren Kinchens and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor for the team-leading 10 1/2 tackles for loss while playing significantly fewer snaps because he’d get winded from not being in optimum shape. He also had three sacks, an interception and team-leading six quarterback hurries.

“This year I’m practicing harder, going out there and giving everything I got,’’ Taylor said. “...I just gotta get back in a little bit more shape, but my weight has been doing good. I feel a lot stronger. I feel a lot faster.’’

Breakfast

Taylor said a typical chef-prepared breakfast these days before practice is “eggs, some sausages, lots of water and orange juice.”

“In a lot of ways I feel stronger and it got me bigger... I usually go pick up the food from my [NIL] agency [First Round Management] office that’s already prepped for me throughout the week. Then they got like name tags on ‘eat this and eat that.’”

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III speaks to reporters after practice at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Miami in Coral Gables on Friday, August 4, 2023.

When asked what he would have had for breakfast last year, Taylor said, “Whatever they served in the lounge, probably like a bagel or something, some eggs, some tator tots.”

The heat takes its toll on the big guys, but Taylor said they’re doing well.

“We’re just getting back in shape,’’ he said. “When you go out in the heat it’s hot with all that equipment on, but we just gotta keep working, push through it. We’re still going to have that advantage because all the other teams that come down, they’re playing in the type of heat we’re playing in.’’

Deen’s take

Fellow defensive tackle Branson Deen, a sixth-year transfer and NFL prospect out of Purdue, also spoke Friday. He said of Taylor, who missed spring practice recuperating from shoulder surgery: “I’ve only been through three practices with him. To be a young guy, he’s really seasoned. He plays like a vet.

“A lot of times he kind of looks at me for the lead. He just goes out there and balls. It’s been great playing with him.’’

Taylor described his role in new coordinator Lance Guidry’s defense as “not a lot of me taking on gaps.”

“We’re doing a lot more moving around, not just sitting in the gaps.”

Taylor makes sure he gets back to his high school to see the youngsters who now consider him a role model.

“What’s it like being the hometown hero?” he was asked.

“Going back home is great,’’ Taylor said, “because when I go to my old high school and stuff, I’ll work out and a lot of kids will come up to me, look up to me who play the same position as me. I try to teach them... and tell them ‘Keep pushing and go forward’ and hopefully they’ll be in the same position I am.

“That makes me feel good. It’s great, it’s amazing.’’

▪ Third-year sophomore tight end Elijah Arroyo, who has returned after recuperating from reconstructive knee surgery, took part in prepractice stretching Friday, but did not participate in position drills or pass-catching during media viewing at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility.

The players spend the last half of practice outside.

“I’m doing well,’’ he assured, saying there were no restrictions and was “good to go.’’ He said he’s “been all over the place working with the O-line, working with the tight ends, the receivers. Yeah, I’m good.’’