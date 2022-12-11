The complexities and contradictions of the man who ‘invented’ the BBC

Guiding hand: Lord Reith, the first director-general of the BBC, in 1960 on Face to Face

When a man or woman becomes an adjective, it is usually a sign, for good or bad, of historical significance: think of Dickensian, Miltonic, Thatcherite or, perhaps, Stalinist. This was John Reith’s destiny too: “Reithian”, to describe the style, attitudes and values of the first director-general of the British Broadcasting Corporation, has become the adjective of choice both for those who attack the BBC for so often departing from the Reithian standards of its founder, and for others who try to argue that too much Reithian thinking prevents the Corporation from embracing the attitudes of the 21st century. Although it is usually with a sense of regret that the BBC is not what it used to be that causes his name to be invoked.

It was exactly a century ago, in December 1922, that John Reith became the general manager of the British Broadcasting Company, a radio station formed by a consortium of wireless set manufacturers in agreement with the Postmaster-General. Reith was 33 and had no idea what broadcasting was; he had been working as an official for the Conservative Party during 1922, having had a good Great War, but was frustrated and looking for a challenging job in management. He not only had experience of leadership from his time in the army, but had for a time after demobilisation managed an engineering works in Glasgow, in his native Scotland. Above all, he exuded self-belief and a clear head. He was shot in the face by a sniper on the Western Front in 1915, which left him scarred for life, and while waiting for the stretcher party to take him away is alleged to have commented only that he was very angry, and that he had spoilt a new tunic.

He was a physically towering presence, at 6ft 6in, and had a stern personality that disguised his breadth of thinking and ability to innovate. He told his interviewers in 1922 that he felt able to manage any business, and was given the chance to prove it. Once he had asked his deputy to tell him exactly what broadcasting was, he picked up the baton rapidly and sure-footedly: first, finding the BBC a building on Savoy Hill (it would be nearly a decade before the Art Deco monument of Broadcasting House was built on his initiative). However, he mentions in his memoirs that he was “confronted with problems of which I had no experience: copyright and performing arts; Marconi patents; associations of concert artists, authors, playwrights, composers, music publishers, theatre managers, wireless manufacturers”.

Story continues

Not only did he soon get to grips with all that, but he also set about innovating. A series of scuffles with newspaper proprietors unhappy at the BBC breaking their monopoly on spreading the news, caused them to retaliate by refusing to publish listings of the company’s programmes – so Reith had the idea of founding the Radio Times, which quickly became one of the most-read and profitable publications in the country.

But Reith made his name and reputation, and helped seal his place in history, through his strong moral presence. Born in 1889, he a son of the manse, the seventh child of a Presbyterian minister in Kincardineshire. His education was split between Glasgow Academy and Gresham’s School at Holt in Norfolk, after which he went to Glasgow’s technical college to train as an engineer. He became an officer in the Territorial Army in 1911 and was fighting in France shortly after the Great War broke out; his wound nearly killed him, and once he had recovered he was sent to supervise a cordite factory in Scotland. He then crossed the Atlantic as a liaison man in an arms factory in Pennsylvania, where the Enfield rifles used by the British Army were being manufactured. It was there he developed his management skills, ensuring the fulfilment of vital arms contracts. He thought of moving to America, but luckily for Britain he did not. His destiny as the guiding hand of the BBC would change his country.

Family values: Lord Reith with his wife Muriel and daughter Marista - Stevens /Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Reith was an intensely complex man, one of those complexities being the depth to which religion informed his life and work. Interviewing a potential editor of The Listener – another BBC publication that was his initiative – he had no qualms about asking him whether he accepted the fundamental teachings of Jesus Christ. Reith was determined that the BBC would improve the British people and not contribute to their spiritual decline. Broadcasting did not start until 12.30pm on Sundays to give listeners the chance to go to church without fearing they would miss their favourite programmes. The BBC’s mission statement that it would “inform, educate and entertain” is attributed to Reith, though there is no reliable source linking him to the quotation: it has stuck to him because those words describe exactly what he intended to do and, indeed, did.

But Reith’s complexities did not end there. He was autocratic in style, though it was an autocracy operated wisely and, as such, he maintained the respect of his staff. He was famously prudish about sex: having found his chief engineer in flagrante delicto, he sacked him on the grounds he had strayed “from the path of righteousness”.

Yet Reith, before his marriage in 1921, had been inseparable from a younger man, Charlie Bowser, in what his finest biographer, Ian McIntyre, and indeed Reith’s daughter, Marista, considered a homosexual relationship. Bowser was dismissed from his life when Reith married, though for the rest of his life he noted his birthday in his diary.

Lord Reith had a towering presence at 6ft 6 and a stern personality - William A. Atkins/Central Press/Getty Images

Reith quickly realised that commercial considerations had to be removed from the BBC, and that if it were to flourish and maximise its influence it had to become a formally constituted public service broadcaster. Discussions on this, involving the government, began late in 1925 and continued throughout the next year, with Reith playing a leading part, and concluded in time for the British Broadcasting Corporation to be established under Royal Charter on January 1 1927.

He was fully aware of his achievement in creating this powerful institution from scratch in barely four years, and when offered recognition with a knighthood in the 1927 New Year’s honours list confided his true feelings in his diary: “A KG [Knighthood of the Garter] would not have been too much for what I have done,” he raged. “An ordinary knighthood is almost an insult.” It is typical Reith: overwhelming arrogance and conceit, but based on an accurate estimation of his capabilities and not on delusion.

Reith’s effective creation of the BBC in his 15 years in charge, from December 1922 to June 1938, was a monumental achievement, secured mainly by will, vision and relentlessly hard work. He started Britain’s national conversation, and in a country where the majority of ordinary people left school at 12 or 13 – with the more gifted having little more access to education or self-improvement – he opened minds and raised awareness of the world. He brought the nine million or so households who held radio licences by the time he left office closer to the centre of power.

Later in life he considered himself a failure, becoming absorbed in self-pity and selfishness and a tyrant to his family, but in his heyday he was one of the most formidable men in Britain. And 100 years after he began his work, he still has a claim to be perhaps the greatest human cultural force of the British 20th century.